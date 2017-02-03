Search

Advanced search

The East London Football Podcast: West Ham visit Southampton; Leyton Orient host Carlisle; Dagenham & Redbridge welcome Chester

08:00 03 February 2017

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic looks on during his side's loss to Manchester City (pic Adam Davy/PA)

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic looks on during his side's loss to Manchester City (pic Adam Davy/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Archant’s Dave Evans, George Sessions and Ned Keating discuss the latest topics affecting our clubs

Comment

West Ham will no doubt be pleased to see the back of Manchester City this season.

Without a game on FA Cup fourth-round weekend, having been unceremoniously knocked out by City in the previous round, Slaven Bilic’s men were put to the sword once again in midweek.

Pep Guardiola’s side followed up their 5-0 cup success at London Stadium with a 4-0 victory on their return to Newham for a Premier League fixture, on what proved to be a chastening debut for new Hammer Jose Fonte.

Centre-back Fonte is set to face former club Southampton this weekend, as Bilic tries to inspire a reaction at St Mary’s Stadium, while Danny Webb takes charge of League Two Leyton Orient for the first time at Brisbane Road.

Webb succeeds Andy Edwards in the hottest of hot-seats, after his move to a coaching role at the Football Association, and faces Carlisle on his managerial debut, with O’s now inside the bottom two after defeat at Mansfield last weekend and facing a real fight to avoid dropping into non-league.

East London rivals Dagenham & Redbridge are hoping to bounce back from relegation at the first time of asking and maintained their promotion push with a 2-0 win at Tranmere Rovers last weekend.

After an impressive January, veteran boss John Still will be plotting the downfall of Chester at Victoria Road this weekend and our correspondents Dave Evans, George Sessions and Ned Keating discuss various related matters in our latest podcast, presented by Archant London’s executive digital editor Matt Withers.

Keywords: Slaven Bilic Ned Keating John Still Premier League London Southampton

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham Sports News

The East London Football Podcast: Hammers head south; O’s host Carlisle; Daggers face Chester

8 minutes ago
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic looks on during his side's loss to Manchester City (pic Adam Davy/PA)

Archant’s Dave Evans, George Sessions and Ned Keating discuss the latest topics affecting our clubs

Slaven Bilic

Calvin praises Orient coach, plus Ranieri!

8 minutes ago George Sessions
Forest Gate youngster Calvin Ughelumba is a member of Leicester City's academy

Former Rokeby student hails impact CM Football Academy director had before he signed contract with the Foxes

Premier League

Edwards: Webb can keep O’s up

Yesterday, 17:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

45-year-old discusses Webb’s positive character and how former under-18s boss won’t shy away from tough decisions at Brisbane Road

Alex Cisak

Clapton boss Fowell urges players to stay focused

Yesterday, 16:00 George Sessions
Barking's Steve Willis is denied by the Clapton defence (pic Terry Gilbert)

The Tons host struggling Waltham Forest this weekend looking to build on their 4-2 success over Barking last Saturday

Essex Senior League

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

West Ham Cottee: Payet will not be welcome back after undignified departure

West Ham legend Tony Cottee

West Ham suffer another humiliating home defeat to Manchester City

Manchester City's Yaya Toure (left) celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Calvin has made the most of Foxes title triumph

Calvin Ughelumba (back row, third from left) faces the camera with Rokeby's year 10 squad in 2014

West Ham’s Byram still learning the rigours of the Premier League

Middlesbrough's Adama Traore (left) and West Ham United's Sam Byram battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough.

Good Knight sees Clapton beat Barking

Barking's Paul Oshin gets a shot away despite being laid out on the turf against Clapton (pic Terry Gilbert)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now