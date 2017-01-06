Search

Advanced search

The East London Football Podcast: FA Cup test for West Ham; Leyton Orient host Barnet; Dagenham & Redbridge visit North Ferriby

07:00 06 January 2017

West Ham United's Sofiane Feghouli leaves the field after being shown a straight red card

West Ham United's Sofiane Feghouli leaves the field after being shown a straight red card

EMPICS Sport

Archant’s Dave Evans, George Sessions and Ned Keating discuss the latest topics affecting our clubs

Comment

The first weekend of January means one thing – the third round of the FA Cup – and West Ham United get things underway tonight (Friday, 7.55pm).

Having found themselves on the wrong end of a controversial sending-off against Manchester United in the Premier League at the London Stadium only a few days ago, the Hammers will be hoping for better as Manchester City arrive in the capital.

Live TV cameras will be in attendance once again, with Sky Sports having seen Sofiane Feghouli dismissed against Jose Mourinho’s Red Devils, and this time it is the BBC broadcasting the action as Slaven Bilic’s men aim to give Pep Guardiola the blues to ensure their name is in the bag for the fourth-round draw.

League Two neighbours Leyton Orient crashed out in the first round of the most famous cup competition in the world after a 6-0 thrashing at Sheffield United in early November.

And the Brisbane Road club have won three, drawn one and lost five of their nine league matches since and find themselves just four points above the relegation zone as they prepare to welcome Barnet to east London.

There have been some encouraging signs in the last six matches under boss Andy Edwards, although O’s began 2017 with a 4-0 loss at Exeter City and saw club captain Robbie Weir ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee ligament injury.

Dagenham & Redbridge experienced mixed fortunes in the National League over the festive period, losing at Braintree on Boxing Day but then beating the Iron in a quick return meeting at Victoria Road on Monday.

And John Still takes his promotion hopefuls, who are currently in fourth place, to lowly North Ferriby United, who have netted just 14 times in 27 matches.

Archant correspondents Dave Evans, George Sessions and Ned Keating consider all those matters and more in our first podcast of 2017, presented by Archant London’s executive digital editor Matt Withers.

Keywords: Slaven Bilic Ned Keating John Still Premier League National League BBC London Exeter City

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham Sports News

Alexander and Mackie enjoying life at Greenwich

35 minutes ago Exclusive by George Sessions
Josh Koroma looks to keep the ball for Leyton Orient against Greenwich Borough in pre-season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Former Leyton Orient pair have achieved huge success at DGS Marine Stadium club since taking over in December 2015

Bradley Pritchard

Orient have belief at home again insists Hunt

10:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient defender Nicky Hunt slides in on Barnet forward John Akinde in the previous meeting between the two clubs in October (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The O’s haven’t lost at home since Andy Edwards took charge on November 23, but Barnet visit east London in good form

Andy Edwards

Sherwani impressed with Lee Valley pitch

09:30
Legendary hockey player Imran Sherwani and team at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre (pic: Lee Valley Regional Park)

Sherwani was part of 1988 gold medal winning squad

Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre

Cook has found right recipe for boxing success

08:00 Len Whaley
Paul Cook with Mark Little

Trainer reflects on long career in sport

Manchester

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Bilic: The story with Zaza at West Ham is over

West Ham United's Simone Zaza appeals during the game

West Ham legend Cottee: Another game ruined; now is the time to help our referees

West Ham legend Tony Cottee

West Ham boss is a big fan of Sunderland and Brentford strikers

Sunderland's Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game from the penalty spot during the Premier League match at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland.

London Lions get 2017 off to scorching start

Action from the BBL clash between London Lions and Surrey Scorchers (pic Graham Hodges)

Clapton claim win in 2017 opener

Clapton began 2017 with a win over Basildon United at the Old Spotted Dog (pic Dan Wilson)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now