Search

Advanced search

In Case You Missed It: The Saturday Six

07:00 17 December 2016

West Ham United's Dimitri Payet scores his side's first goal during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool.

West Ham United's Dimitri Payet scores his side's first goal during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool.

PA Wire/PA Images

A look back at some of our stories over the past week

Comment
West Ham's Patrick Connors, Jason Bull and Tony O'BrienWest Ham's Patrick Connors, Jason Bull and Tony O'Brien

It has been another busy week of sport across our corner of East London and Essex and, in a new feature, we take a look at some of our favourite stories from our editions over the past seven days in The Saturday Six.

A typical week can see our team reporting on anything from athletics, basketball, cricket, darts, football, hockey, ice hockey, karate, rugby, swimming, tennis and volleyball, from West Ham in the Premier League down to under-eights mini rugby in a local park.

But we always like to hear about any kind of sporting stories, so don’t hesitate to get in touch with your news.

Leyton Orient winger Gavin Massey moves forward with the ball against Accrington Stanley (pic: Simon O'Connor).Leyton Orient winger Gavin Massey moves forward with the ball against Accrington Stanley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

1. The Barking & Dagenham Post looked at West Ham’s battling 2-2 draw against the odds against free-scoring Liverpool at Anfield, after another wonder goal from Dimitri Payet and some dogged defensive work.

2. The Newham Recorder reported on a hat-trick of National boxing titles for West Ham BC’s Patrick Connors, Tony O’Brien and Michael Cash on a memorable day in Bristol.

3. The Docklands & East London Advertiser heard from Leyton Orient’s Gavin Massey and how he hopes to help them climb further up the table after ending their long wait for a home win against Accrington Stanley.

4. The Ilford Recorder included a special feature on the Tom Wilson Memorial Tournament at Old Loughtonians Hockey Club, one year on from his tragic death, where Olympic gold medalists were among the well-wishers at a tree-planting ceremony.

Olympic gold medalists Shona McCallin and Susannah Townsend flank Lisa and Pippa Wilson, with GB men's captain Barry Middleton also in attendance at the Tom Wilson Memorial Tournament at Old Loughts (pic Lee Power)Olympic gold medalists Shona McCallin and Susannah Townsend flank Lisa and Pippa Wilson, with GB men's captain Barry Middleton also in attendance at the Tom Wilson Memorial Tournament at Old Loughts (pic Lee Power)

5. Eton Manor coach Jamie Connors tells the Wanstead & Woodford Recorder how he wants his side to end 2016 on a high in their London One North derby meeting with Chingford.

6. The Romford Recorder reports on another tense night at the London Stadium, as West Ham earn a vital Premier League win over Burnley to move away from the relegation zone.

And don’t miss our latest East London Football Podcast, where Archant correspondents Dave Evans, George Sessions and Ned Keating discuss the Hammers, O’s and Daggers.

Related articles

Keywords: Gavin Massey Dimitri Payet Premier League Burnley Liverpool Bristol London Essex

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham Sports News

Cox returns to Brisbane Road with Crawley

17:00 George Sessions
Dean Cox celebrates after scoring deep into stoppage time for Leyton Orient at Northampton Town last season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Monday’s League Two fixture offers O’s supporters a chance to bid farewell to ex-player, but the focus at 1pm has to be on winning three points

Josh Koroma

Clapton’s Fowell still trying to catch Barking

16:00 George Sessions
A Clapton player looks to attack (pic Tim Edwards)

Tons boss has a lot of respect for Mayesbrook Park club after watching his team close gap on Blues with win at FC Romania

Steve Willis

Bilic: Payet is fully committed to West Ham

14:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Dimitri Payet reacts to a challenge from Hull City's Robert Snodgrass during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic says he expects star Frenchman Payet to stay at West Ham in January

Dimitri Payet

LOFT believe O’s ‘getting worse’ at communicating

13:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Play With A Legend).

Recent Fans’ Forum discussed stadium issues, communication, the London Stadium and financial matters in addition to other topics

Francesco Becchetti

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Davis: Abandoned Basildon match will be replayed

London Bari in Essex Senior League action (pic: Tim Edwards)

Basketball England reveal new national programme plans

Basketball England have been holding a National junior training camp in Manchester

Clapton didn’t play ‘to full potential’

Clapton have enjoyed big crowds at the Old Spotted Dog in recent years, but supporters are currently boycotting home matches (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Bari edge out Manor

London Bari in Essex Senior League action at the Old Spotted Dog (pic: Tim Edwards).

Clapton Take point as boycott continues

The 2016/17 football season is approaching the Christmas period (pic Joe Meredith/JMP)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now