In Case You Missed It: The Saturday Six

West Ham United's Dimitri Payet scores his side's first goal during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. PA Wire/PA Images

A look back at some of our stories over the past week

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

West Ham's Patrick Connors, Jason Bull and Tony O'Brien West Ham's Patrick Connors, Jason Bull and Tony O'Brien

It has been another busy week of sport across our corner of East London and Essex and, in a new feature, we take a look at some of our favourite stories from our editions over the past seven days in The Saturday Six.

A typical week can see our team reporting on anything from athletics, basketball, cricket, darts, football, hockey, ice hockey, karate, rugby, swimming, tennis and volleyball, from West Ham in the Premier League down to under-eights mini rugby in a local park.

But we always like to hear about any kind of sporting stories, so don’t hesitate to get in touch with your news.

Leyton Orient winger Gavin Massey moves forward with the ball against Accrington Stanley (pic: Simon O'Connor). Leyton Orient winger Gavin Massey moves forward with the ball against Accrington Stanley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

1. The Barking & Dagenham Post looked at West Ham’s battling 2-2 draw against the odds against free-scoring Liverpool at Anfield, after another wonder goal from Dimitri Payet and some dogged defensive work.

2. The Newham Recorder reported on a hat-trick of National boxing titles for West Ham BC’s Patrick Connors, Tony O’Brien and Michael Cash on a memorable day in Bristol.

3. The Docklands & East London Advertiser heard from Leyton Orient’s Gavin Massey and how he hopes to help them climb further up the table after ending their long wait for a home win against Accrington Stanley.

4. The Ilford Recorder included a special feature on the Tom Wilson Memorial Tournament at Old Loughtonians Hockey Club, one year on from his tragic death, where Olympic gold medalists were among the well-wishers at a tree-planting ceremony.

Olympic gold medalists Shona McCallin and Susannah Townsend flank Lisa and Pippa Wilson, with GB men's captain Barry Middleton also in attendance at the Tom Wilson Memorial Tournament at Old Loughts (pic Lee Power) Olympic gold medalists Shona McCallin and Susannah Townsend flank Lisa and Pippa Wilson, with GB men's captain Barry Middleton also in attendance at the Tom Wilson Memorial Tournament at Old Loughts (pic Lee Power)

5. Eton Manor coach Jamie Connors tells the Wanstead & Woodford Recorder how he wants his side to end 2016 on a high in their London One North derby meeting with Chingford.

6. The Romford Recorder reports on another tense night at the London Stadium, as West Ham earn a vital Premier League win over Burnley to move away from the relegation zone.

And don’t miss our latest East London Football Podcast, where Archant correspondents Dave Evans, George Sessions and Ned Keating discuss the Hammers, O’s and Daggers.