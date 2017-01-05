Search

Advanced search

New Essex FA chief executive Walshe relishing role

14:00 05 January 2017

Brendan Walshe is the new chief executive of the Essex FA (pic essexfa.com)

Brendan Walshe is the new chief executive of the Essex FA (pic essexfa.com)

Archant

Latest news from the county football office

Comment

A new year brings a new era for the Essex FA as Brendan Walshe becomes the organisation’s second chief executive, stepping in the footsteps of long-serving predecessor Phil Sammons.

Walshe brings a wealth of experience to the role having already spent nine years at the county office and almost eight of those as county development manager.

He started his new role on January 1 and is relishing the task, saying: “Essex is one of the largest counties in the country for football participation and I am excited by the challenge of continuing to develop this across Essex.

“There are exciting times ahead for football and I’m looking forward to working with the board and council of the Essex FA, along with all the various stakeholders in the game, to help ensure we realise the full potential of football in Essex and safeguard it for future generations.”

A crucial element of Walshe’s appointment is the knowledge of the Association he already possesses and he added: “I have experience of football in Essex across a wide variety of partners and organisations.

“This includes strategic facility planning with local authorities and working with volunteers at clubs and leagues to improve the experience of grassroots football as well as coaching and playing. I’ll be looking to bring all these experiences to my new role.

“It’s not all going to be plain sailing. Football is facing some challenges as well. Partnership working will be a key aspect in helping to overcome those challenges so I will be looking to meet as many of our partners as I can in the weeks and months ahead.”

Going forward, Walshe is clear in his key vision for the county FA too, adding: “The priorities are to ensure we are providing the best environment possible for people of all ages and abilities to experience the game of football.

“Positive and effective organisations are always striving to improve and the Essex FA is the same. The challenge moving forward for all of us is to continue to evolve to meet the demands of modern lifestyles and expectations.

“Football is a high-profile subject with high expectations so we have to always seek to improve to ensure the game can meet those demands.”

Having worked with his predecessor since January 2008, Walshe was quick to praise the excellent work of outgoing Sammons, saying: “I have seen first-hand the excellent job Phil has done. There is a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes and Phil has been a very strong advocate over the years.

“Phil has a huge amount of experience and I’m sure he will continue to use this to support grassroots football in the future. He’ll always be welcome at the Essex FA.”

Essex FA chairman Wayne Deller oversaw the recruitment process and is pleased to have got his man, saying: “Brendan emerged as far and away the strongest candidate and, with his existing knowledge of the Essex FA and the direction the board wishes to move forward towards, we feel sure that this is the right appointment to take the county FA onwards. We wish Brendan a very successful future as our chief executive.”

Walshe finished with a pledge to those in grassroots football in the county, adding: “Football is a team game and the continued improvement and development of the game is not about one single organisation, it requires all stakeholders to work together to make football the best experience it can be. We all have a role to play.”

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham Sports News

Alexander and Mackie enjoying life at Greenwich

36 minutes ago Exclusive by George Sessions
Josh Koroma looks to keep the ball for Leyton Orient against Greenwich Borough in pre-season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Former Leyton Orient pair have achieved huge success at DGS Marine Stadium club since taking over in December 2015

Bradley Pritchard

Orient have belief at home again insists Hunt

10:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient defender Nicky Hunt slides in on Barnet forward John Akinde in the previous meeting between the two clubs in October (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The O’s haven’t lost at home since Andy Edwards took charge on November 23, but Barnet visit east London in good form

Andy Edwards

Sherwani impressed with Lee Valley pitch

09:30
Legendary hockey player Imran Sherwani and team at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre (pic: Lee Valley Regional Park)

Sherwani was part of 1988 gold medal winning squad

Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre

Cook has found right recipe for boxing success

08:00 Len Whaley
Paul Cook with Mark Little

Trainer reflects on long career in sport

Manchester

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Bilic: The story with Zaza at West Ham is over

West Ham United's Simone Zaza appeals during the game

West Ham legend Cottee: Another game ruined; now is the time to help our referees

West Ham legend Tony Cottee

West Ham boss is a big fan of Sunderland and Brentford strikers

Sunderland's Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game from the penalty spot during the Premier League match at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland.

London Lions get 2017 off to scorching start

Action from the BBL clash between London Lions and Surrey Scorchers (pic Graham Hodges)

Clapton claim win in 2017 opener

Clapton began 2017 with a win over Basildon United at the Old Spotted Dog (pic Dan Wilson)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now