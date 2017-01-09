Search

Manor Youth are champions of Newham

08:24 09 January 2017

Manor Youth celebrate their win

Manor Youth celebrate their win

Archant

Under-14s win play-off final in style

Manor Youth under-14s were crowned Newham League champions after beating Kitroom 7-0 in the play-off final.

Having won 10 matches in a row during the regular season to clinch first place, Manor earned a 10-1 aggregate win over ELT FC in the semi-final.

And they were soon in front in the final as Shafiiq Shipkoylee and Osman Rahman combined, before Taher Mahmood fired a left-footed shot home.

Manor kept the ball well, showing good control and organisation, and doubled their lead when Abaan Patel’s long ball found Mahatir Mohammed, who played a quick one-two with Mohammed Naim and slotted home.

And a third goal arrived before the interval when Sahil Jaghtowal’s goal kick eventually found Shipkoylee, who fired home from a tight angle.

Manor continued to attack in the second half, with Naim lobbing the Kitroom keeper from 40 yards for their fourth goal and Hamza Yunus made it 5-0 minutes later after Shipkoylee had beaten several defenders and crossed the ball into him.

Taher Mahmood then chipped his second goal of the game and completed his hat-trick after being played through by Shipkoylee for Manor’s seventh.

Captain Patel said: “What a great season it’s been, we’re undefeated champions! We beat many doubters on our way, it wasn’t easy, but we all stuck together as a team, as one strong unit, worked hard every game and every session, to achieve what we did.”

Manager Hafiz Ahmed, Manor’s head of football, added: “The level of hard work, focus and dedication from our boys in the last four months was absolutely phenomenal.

“I trusted these boys from day one and knew they could achieve this. All this is solely down to the work rate our boys put in at our structured development sessions and our elite player development plan.

“Saying this we still have a lot to work on and will look forward to our league cup games.

“There has been a few scouting reports getting sent around and I’m speaking to a few clubs at the moment. It’s important we prepare our boys and make sure they are ready for the next step moving forward.”

