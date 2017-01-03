Search

Zan Benedicic and Josh Doherty depart Leyton Orient

12:00 03 January 2017

Zan Benedicic (centre) looks on as Leyton Orient's Myles Judd runs with the ball (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Zan Benedicic (centre) looks on as Leyton Orient's Myles Judd runs with the ball (pic: Simon O'Connor).

simon.oconnor@virgin.net

League Two club confirm two young players signed in 2016 have moved on

Leyton Orient have confirmed Zan Benedicic and Josh Doherty have both left the club after their contracts were terminated.

Both signed earlier in the season, though failed to impress at Brisbane Road and have now moved on.

Doherty was brought in by previous boss Andy Hessenthaler after being released by Premier League outfit Watford.

The left-back was handed a couple of opportunities in pre-season, but never featured for O’s in a competitive match.

After signing a one-year deal in the summer, Doherty has left after just six months at Brisbane Road.

Meanwhile Benedicic signed on a short-team deal in September when Hessenthaler was still in charge.

The former Leeds United loanee took a while to get fit and made his first outing for Orient under Alberto Cavasin at Hartlepool United.

Benedicic was lucky not to earn a red card at the Pools despite only playing the final nine minutes.

Cavasin handed the Slovenian another chance against Brighton & Hove Albion under-23s in the EFL Trophy.

Once again Benedicic looked way off the pace, however, and he was substituted in the 81st minute – his final appearance for O’s.

This morning the club officially confirmed his departure, although it is understood the ex-AC Milan youngster left in November.

