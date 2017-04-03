Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth more than happy to help Leyton Orient

Chairboys boss donated towards Leyton Orient Fans’ Trust Regeneration Fund after Saturday’s match at Brisbane Road

Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth revealed he knows exactly what Leyton Orient fans are going through and therefore was more than happy to play his part in helping the struggling League Two club.

The Chairboys handed the O’s another defeat on Saturday as Matt Bloomfield and Myles Weston struck in the first half.

But Wycombe’s travelling support showed solidarity with Orient by joining in with the home fans as they chanted for chairman Francesco Becchetti to leave.

And the Chairboys boss then made a contribution towards LOFT’s Regeneration Fund at the full time whistle.

“I have got a personal friend who is a Leyton Orient fan, so the donation was for him and I know what he has been through,” said Ainsworth.

“He referees our Sunday League, so he is a top man and he cares passionately about the club.

“I can’t comment on what happens behind the scenes because you have to respect the chairman of every club and what people do, but just keeping football great in this country is what I am all about.

“Leyton Orient is a huge club with a lot of history. I have played a lot of games at Brisbane Road and we are all in this together.

“Three points has gone our way, but I will have a beer with Omer (Riza) after because we are all in football together right from the top to the bottom.”

Wycombe fans showed their class at Brisbane Road as they took part in the minute’s applause for O’s supporter Frankie Bish in the 50th minute, who passed away on Thursday.

All of the Chairboys coaching staff joined in too and Ainsworth praised both sets of supporters after the match at Brisbane Road.

He added: “Football fans make football in this country and that is why we are the only country with 92 league clubs.

“We are all passionate and no other country can touch us with the depth we have and it is fans like Wycombe and Leyton Orient who make that possible, so I am proud to be an English Football League manager.”