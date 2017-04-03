Search

Advanced search

Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth more than happy to help Leyton Orient

PUBLISHED: 13:00 03 April 2017

Leyton Orient fans, players and staff members take part in a minute's applause for O's supporter Frankie Bish alongside Wycombe Wanderers players and staff members (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient fans, players and staff members take part in a minute's applause for O's supporter Frankie Bish alongside Wycombe Wanderers players and staff members (pic: Simon O'Connor).

07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

Chairboys boss donated towards Leyton Orient Fans’ Trust Regeneration Fund after Saturday’s match at Brisbane Road

Comment

Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth revealed he knows exactly what Leyton Orient fans are going through and therefore was more than happy to play his part in helping the struggling League Two club.

The Chairboys handed the O’s another defeat on Saturday as Matt Bloomfield and Myles Weston struck in the first half.

But Wycombe’s travelling support showed solidarity with Orient by joining in with the home fans as they chanted for chairman Francesco Becchetti to leave.

And the Chairboys boss then made a contribution towards LOFT’s Regeneration Fund at the full time whistle.

“I have got a personal friend who is a Leyton Orient fan, so the donation was for him and I know what he has been through,” said Ainsworth.

“He referees our Sunday League, so he is a top man and he cares passionately about the club.

“I can’t comment on what happens behind the scenes because you have to respect the chairman of every club and what people do, but just keeping football great in this country is what I am all about.

“Leyton Orient is a huge club with a lot of history. I have played a lot of games at Brisbane Road and we are all in this together.

“Three points has gone our way, but I will have a beer with Omer (Riza) after because we are all in football together right from the top to the bottom.”

Wycombe fans showed their class at Brisbane Road as they took part in the minute’s applause for O’s supporter Frankie Bish in the 50th minute, who passed away on Thursday.

All of the Chairboys coaching staff joined in too and Ainsworth praised both sets of supporters after the match at Brisbane Road.

He added: “Football fans make football in this country and that is why we are the only country with 92 league clubs.

“We are all passionate and no other country can touch us with the depth we have and it is fans like Wycombe and Leyton Orient who make that possible, so I am proud to be an English Football League manager.”

Related articles

Keywords: Francesco Becchetti

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham Sports News

Orient players could face the sack if they strike

11:00 George Sessions

O’s fans have backed the squad protesting by not playing this weekend’s match at Cambridge, but if they did so they would breach the terms in their contract

Football League

London Lions clip eagles wings to clinch play-off spot

08:34 Phil Groves

London Lions 93 Newcastle Eagles 85

UN Court

We will upset teams in Division One claims experienced Chopra

08:00 Exclusive by George Sessions

29-year-old discusses what Chelmsford-based club can expect to face in the top-flight and their mentality

Alastair Cook

Arsenal deserved to win says West Ham boss Bilic

01:34 Lee Power

Manager realistic after 3-0 loss at Emirates Stadium

James Collins

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read sport

Fowell full of praise for Clapton players and staff

Dramatic title win for Wapping men

Shoujin Karate Kai members get call-ups

West Ham’s stand-in skipper insists this is not a relegation battle

West Ham’s Riley races to London title

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now