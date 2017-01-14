Search

Team News: Portsmouth vs Leyton Orient

09:00 14 January 2017

Sammy Moore in action for Leyton Orient last season at AFC Wimbledon (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Sammy Moore set to make his first appearance for O’s this season

Sammy Moore could make his first appearance of the season for Leyton Orient after returning from his loan spell at Dover Athletic this week.

The midfielder exited Brisbane Road temporarily in August to link up with the National League club.

After a successful spell with the Whites, Moore is back at O’s and ready to play his part in helping them beat the drop.

Initially the 29-year-old wasn’t expected to feature at Portsmouth, but Edwards confirmed yesterday he was eligible to play.

Moore is likely to line up alongside Nigel Atangana and Michael Collins at Fratton Park this afternoon.

“Sammy knows what it is all about and knows this level. He has been out to Dover and played lots of games, so he comes back match fit,” said Edwards.

“Liam Kelly is injured so we are missing him at Portsmouth, but I’m hoping he is only a month away now.

“Obviously he needs to get his match fitness then, but we’re hoping he is not too far away from coming back.”

Although Kelly and O’s captain Robbie Weir will miss the Pompey clash, the only other absentee is first-year scholar Sam Dalby.

The 17-year-old striker scored on his debut against Crawley Town on Boxing Day, but hasn’t played since the New Year’s Eve draw with Cambridge United due to an ankle problem.

Edwards added: “Sandro Semedo is fine and Sam Dalby won’t be available for this weekend, but hopefully we’ll have him fit to face Morecambe. Obvious Robbie is out for the season, which is a massive blow, but that is it.”

With Moore and Semedo available, it is expected Yvan Erichot and Josh Koroma could drop to the bench at Fratton Park.

Teddy Mezague would then go back into his usual centre back role alongside Tom Parkes and Orient may play a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Alex Cisak, Nigel Atangana and Paul McCallum are set to come up against their former club today.

Meanwhile Ollie Palmer will have motivation to beat Portsmouth with all of his family big Southampton supporters.

Last season the O’s earned a 1-0 win at Fratton Park, but they can expect a tougher test this time around.

