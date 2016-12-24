Search

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Crawley Town

08:00 26 December 2016

Leyton Orient left-back Callum Kennedy does his best to deal with Wycombe Wanderers attacker Scott Kashket (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient left-back Callum Kennedy does his best to deal with Wycombe Wanderers attacker Scott Kashket (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Callum Kennedy gives Andy Edwards a boost ahead of 1pm kick-off

Callum Kennedy and Michael Collins are set to be fit for Leyton Orient to face Crawley Town today (Monday) at Brisbane Road.

Kennedy started the 1-0 defeat at Wycombe Wanderers on December 17, though left the pitch on a stretcher.

The former AFC Wimbledon defender suffered a groin problem, but the club released a statement on Friday confirming his injury “is not as bad as first feared.”

And it is expected Kennedy will line-up against the Red Devils this afternoon and Collins is pushing for a start too.

Orient’s number seven missed the loss at Adams Park after injuring himself while stepping off the team bus.

Collins is hoping to be involved against Crawley and could be included from the off after Robbie Weir and Nigel Atangana struggled at Wycombe.

Andy Edwards may also have Ollie Palmer available after the forward was absent with a dead leg at the Chairboys.

The O’s boss will have to decide whether to keep faith with Paul McCallum and Jay Simpson up top or mix it up again.

Orient have struggled to score goals all season and it is a problem Edwards will hope to solve sooner rather than later.

A victory for the east Londoners later this afternoon would give everybody at the Brisbane Road club a boost.

Edwards’ team are currently out of the bottom two on goal difference and know a defeat could see them drop back into the relegation zone.

But a win could see them rise from 21st up to 18th ahead of hosting Cambridge United on New Years Eve.

Latest Newham Sports News

08:00 George Sessions
Callum Kennedy

Merry Christmas!

Saturday, December 24, 2016
Contestants line up at the start of the Santathon Fun Run (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Season’s greetings from the sports desk

National League

Alexander back duo to get O’s out of trouble

Saturday, December 24, 2016 Exclusive by George Sessions
Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards on the touchline at Greenwich Borough alongside assistant Danny Webb (right) during pre-season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Two of Alexander’s old clubs will do battle at Brisbane Road on Boxing Day in what is an important fixture for both teams

Andy Edwards

Basketball girls bid for GB selection

Saturday, December 24, 2016
Basketball England is staging a training camp for the England girls squads (pic Basketball England)

Former Olympians to helps at three-day training camp

Australia

Most read sport

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Crawley Town

Leyton Orient left-back Callum Kennedy does his best to deal with Wycombe Wanderers attacker Scott Kashket (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Alexander back duo to get O’s out of trouble

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards on the touchline at Greenwich Borough alongside assistant Danny Webb (right) during pre-season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Local youngsters earn England selections

Basketball England held a national training camp in Manchester for the best young players in the country

Parkes plots strong festive run for Orient

Leyton Orient defender Tom Parkes brings the ball forward against Accrington Stanley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham striker could be out until March

West Ham United's Diafra Sakho gets away from Manchester United's Marcos Rojo
