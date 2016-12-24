Team News: Leyton Orient vs Crawley Town

Callum Kennedy gives Andy Edwards a boost ahead of 1pm kick-off

Callum Kennedy and Michael Collins are set to be fit for Leyton Orient to face Crawley Town today (Monday) at Brisbane Road.

Kennedy started the 1-0 defeat at Wycombe Wanderers on December 17, though left the pitch on a stretcher.

The former AFC Wimbledon defender suffered a groin problem, but the club released a statement on Friday confirming his injury “is not as bad as first feared.”

And it is expected Kennedy will line-up against the Red Devils this afternoon and Collins is pushing for a start too.

Orient’s number seven missed the loss at Adams Park after injuring himself while stepping off the team bus.

Collins is hoping to be involved against Crawley and could be included from the off after Robbie Weir and Nigel Atangana struggled at Wycombe.

Andy Edwards may also have Ollie Palmer available after the forward was absent with a dead leg at the Chairboys.

The O’s boss will have to decide whether to keep faith with Paul McCallum and Jay Simpson up top or mix it up again.

Orient have struggled to score goals all season and it is a problem Edwards will hope to solve sooner rather than later.

A victory for the east Londoners later this afternoon would give everybody at the Brisbane Road club a boost.

Edwards’ team are currently out of the bottom two on goal difference and know a defeat could see them drop back into the relegation zone.

But a win could see them rise from 21st up to 18th ahead of hosting Cambridge United on New Years Eve.