Scott Kashket nets winner for Wycombe Wanderers to haunt old club Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards looks on against Accrington Stanley (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

Sky Bet League Two: Wycombe Wanderers 1 Leyton Orient 0

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Scott Kashket fired home the only goal of the game to help Wycombe Wanderers beat his old side Leyton Orient 1-0 in League Two.

The young forward, who departed Brisbane Road in August by mutual consent, struck in the second half.

Andy Edwards watched his team struggle to break down the Chairboys throughout and fire a blank in Buckinghamshire.

Paul McCallum was handed a start at Adams Park with youngster Sandro Semedo dropping to the bench.

It meant Jordan Bowery continued from the off for O’s and lined up on the left of midfield – like he did once before earlier in the campaign.

Orient had to make a late change to their bench with Michael Collins suffering an ankle problem in the warm-up.

Aron Pollock, who has recently been struggling with a thigh issue, replaced the midfielder to be among the replacements.

Wycombe, unsurprisingly, included ex-O’s forward Scott Kashket from the off after a stunning run of form since joining the club in August.

Orient had the first chance of note when Gavin Massey curled in a brilliant cross, which was cleared for a corner.

McCallum met Callum Kennedy’s set-piece in the sixth minute, yet the Chairboys were able to block his effort.

Kashket’s influence began to increase with the forward volleying well wide three minutes later from a tight angle.

The former Orient youngster had another effort two minutes later, though fired past the post following a free kick.

Wycombe were starting to get on top now with Paris Cowan-Hall driving at the away defence before Garry Thompson’s shot was blocked by Kennedy.

Robbie Weir was doing his best to get the visitors a foothold in the game and won two fouls to give O’s some respite.

In the 23rd minute Kashket tried his luck for a third time, yet his 25-yard effort was easily saved by Alex Cisak.

Edwards’ team, after weathering the storm, soon started created chances of their own at a misty Adams Park.

After Kennedy’s corner was cleared back to him, the left-back tried his luck with Wycombe backing off, but fired over in the 26th minute.

Massey was looking a constant threat on the right and played his part as Orient produced their best move of the match with half an hour played.

The O’s winger crossed in for McCallum, who laid back for Jay Simpson, but he lashed wide from inside the area.

It was an encouraging moment for the east Londoners, who had more than matched the hosts at this point.

Orient kept on pushing for the opening goal and Simpson met another great cross by Massey, but Jamal Blackman was on hand to save his tame effort.

And then with four minutes of the first half remaining O’s did have the ball in the back of the net, though it was ruled out for offside.

Bowery produced a wonderful cross-field ball to Simpson, who combined with Massey on the right.

Simpson tried his luck and his shot was off target, but McCallum fired home at the back post, although according to the linesman had strayed offside.

The Orient forward was unhappy with the decision and despite more late pressure from the away side, it remained goalless at the break.

Referee Rob Lewis had to be replaced at half time with fourth official Alan Young taking over.

Wycombe wanted the new man in the middle to award them a penalty two minutes into the second period.

Kashket and Tom Parkes tangled and despite Chairboys boss Gareth Ainsworth protesting on the touchline, nothing was given.

Orient then shot themselves in the foot with 50 minutes on the clock when Weir lost the ball on the edge of his own area.

Matt Bloomfield’s effort was saved by Cisak and although Parkes made an initial tackle, the loose ball came to Kashket and he fired into the bottom corner.

The former O’s striker wheeled off and celebrated by saluting towards the director’s box where Orient officials were sitting.

Adams Park was rocking after the goal with the Wycombe supporters chanting about their new hero.

Orient’s problems got worse in the 58th minute when Kennedy went down innocuously holding the back of his leg.

After receiving treatment, the former AFC Wimbledon defender was stretchered off to warm applause from both supporters.

Teddy Mezague replaced Kennedy and Judd switched to left-back with Nicky Hunt moving to right-back.

Cisak was next to go down in the 65th minute, although after getting some treatment was fine to continue.

And the O’s began to get on top as the seconds ticked away at Adams Park and won two corners in quick succession.

Neither came to anything, though, with Wycombe defending strongly as they searched for an eighth consecutive win.

With the east Londoners searching for an equaliser, Semedo was introduced in place of Bowery.

Referee Young both McCallum and Hunt for dissent with 14 minutes remaining after failing to award Orient a corner, though took much longer than he needed to.

And the main in the middle continued to frustrate when he fouled to book Luke O’Nien for deliberately kicking the ball away.

Edwards’ final roll of the dice was to introduce 17-year-old Sam Dalby for Weir with eight minutes left.

Kashket was replaced on the stroke of full time to a standing ovation from the home supporters and some boos from the O’s fans.

The fourth official signalled for six minutes of additional time afterwards, which gave Orient hope they could force an equaliser.

Yet they just couldn’t find a way past Wycombe’s solid defence and fell to defeat in their final match before Christmas.

Wycombe Wanderers: Blackman; Harriman, Stewart, Pierre, Jacobson; Gape, O’Nien; Thompson, Bloomfield, Kashket (Wood 90); Cowan-Hall (Weston 90).

Unused substitutes: Richardson, Jombati, Bean, Rowe, De Havilland.

Leyton Orient: Cisak; Judd, Hunt, Parkes, Kennedy (Mezague 62); Massey, Weir (Dalby 82), Atangana, Bowery (Semedo 73); McCallum, Simpson.

Unused substitutes: Sargeant, Nnomo, Pollock, Erichot.

Attendance: 4,517 (458 Leyton Orient supporters).