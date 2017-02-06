Search

Rowan Liburd looking to pay back Leyton Orient boss Danny Webb

14:30 06 February 2017

Leyton Orient's Rowan Liburd congratulates Gavin Massey after his opener against Carlisle United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient's Rowan Liburd congratulates Gavin Massey after his opener against Carlisle United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

Striker made his debut on Saturday after joining east Londoners on loan from Stevenage until the end of the season

Leyton Orient manager Danny Webb urges his team on from the touchline against Carlisle United (pic: Simon O'Connor).Leyton Orient manager Danny Webb urges his team on from the touchline against Carlisle United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Rowan Liburd is determined to repay the faith of Leyton Orient manager Danny Webb after making his full debut in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Carlisle United in League Two.

The 24-year-old joined the O’s on loan from division rivals Stevenage on January 31 – transfer deadline day.

Liburd found it tough against Carlisle on just his sixth start of the campaign, but is eager to improve and impress Orient’s supporters.

“It was my first game in a while and I was glad I started, so it was good,” said the ex-Reading striker.

“I didn’t hesitate coming because I just want to play football. The gaffer has given me this opportunity, so I didn’t think twice. I jumped straight at it.

“I just want to go out there, perform well and make the fans proud of me.

“Before I joined I didn’t know anybody here, but I had played against some of the boys previously. They have all welcomed me in so quickly and I’ve clicked with them already, so it’s been good.”

Liburd was substituted on the hour mark on Saturday, but did manage to link up with 17-year-old Sam Dalby on one or two occasions before that.

Orient’s talented teenager was positioned just behind the Stevenage loanee against the Cumbrians back three.

Dalby has shown flashes of his clear potential since returning from an ankle injury which kept him out for most of January.

But the duo didn’t get much joy out of a strong Carlisle defence despite O’s putting several crosses into the penalty area.

Liburd added: “Dalby is really good. He’s quite young, but played on Saturday and I thought he did great.

“I’m just looking forward to the next game against Morecambe now and whether it is him or somebody else up front with me, we’ll just play our best.

“One of the good things about this league is you have loads of games in midweek and if you lose on a Saturday you just want to get back out there, so hopefully I can start scoring some goals and helping us win games.”

Liburd and Orient will have a chance to respond tomorrow when the Shrimps visit E10 for a pivotal fixture in the battle to avoid relegation.

The O’s new number 20 has been impressed with manager Webb since arriving in east London last Tuesday from Stevenage.

“I think the gaffer has been great, he’s a really good guy and any advice he gives me, I’m going to take on board,” said Liburd.

“He’s very positive and the changing room is quite upbeat. Everybody has put the Carlisle result to one side and is focusing on Morecambe.”

What Liburd and Orient could really do with now is their new striker opening his account for the Brisbane Road club.

He added: “Once I get one goal I’ll just want to keep going and then I can battle with myself to see how many I can get before the end of the season.”

