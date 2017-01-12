Search

Advanced search

Paul McCallum ready to fight for Leyton Orient’s Football League status

17:00 12 January 2017

Leyton Orient forward Paul McCallum makes a nuisance of himself against Accrington Stanley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient forward Paul McCallum makes a nuisance of himself against Accrington Stanley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

Former West Ham United striker discusses the prospect of relegation, repaying Andy Edwards faith and Robbie Weir’s ACL injury

Comment
Leyton Orient forward Paul McCallum celebrates his first goal against Crawley Town with Teddy Mezague (pic: Simon O'Connor).Leyton Orient forward Paul McCallum celebrates his first goal against Crawley Town with Teddy Mezague (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient forward Paul McCallum knows the battle to avoid relegation is going to be tough, but insists the squad must believe in themselves if they are to get the results they need to stay up this season.

The O’s sit 21st in the League Two table and four points above the bottom two after suffering back-to-back defeats in 2017.

Andy Edwards acknowledged on Saturday that Orient are in a battle to survive, but the former West Ham United striker remains confident they’ll stay up.

McCallum said: “To be honest in League Two I think you are in a relegation fight if you are not in the top 10.

“It is so tight and we all know it is not going to be easy and we are in a really, really tough battle now, so we have just got to believe in ourselves and get the results.”

The ex-Dulwich Hamlet forward is also aware it doesn’t take many defeats for an O’s manager to be under pressure.

And McCallum is determined to repay the faith Edwards has shown in him since officially taking charge on November 22.

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient’s number 10 has started the last five games and scored three times having been in and out of the team earlier in the campaign.

“It’s been frustrating losing a lot of managers, but everyone is on the same page with Andy and behind him. We’re confident we can start getting results and winning games for him,” said McCallum.

“Obviously it’s always good to have someone that will play you even if you have a couple of bad games in a row.

“At the beginning of the season I wasn’t really starting or as involved as much as I’d like, but now I am and it’s important I score and try to keep my place in the team.”

Somebody O’s will be without for the rest of the campaign is captain Robbie Weir after he suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage at Exeter City.

It will be a long road back for the former Burton Albion midfielder and that is something McCallum knows only too well.

The striker suffered an ACL injury at Northampton Town on September 26 2015 and missed most of last season because of it.

Leyton Orient captain Robbie Weir in action at Exeter City before suffering an injury (pic: Simon O'Connor).Leyton Orient captain Robbie Weir in action at Exeter City before suffering an injury (pic: Simon O'Connor).

McCallum added: “If see somebody go down in training I think please don’t let it be that knee. I know it is worse when you don’t get tackled and you are in some pain. That is normally a telltale sign that it is something serious.

“With Robbie, I didn’t really know at the time if it was his knee or his hamstring, but when we went into the changing room I saw he had a knee brace on and he was walking around like I was (at Northampton).

“He came over to me and I said it could be that, and it is gutting for him because he’s our captain. It’s unfortunate that he’s done his knee, but I know he’ll come back stronger next year.”

After going through the same rehab last season, McCallum praised the work Weir is putting in right now before his operation.

“It’s a long process until you can start running again and it is all about how much work you put in before the op,” said the ex-Portsmouth loanee.

“And I see Robbie in the gym now and in the physio room doing the work and that’s all important to make the knee as strong as possible before the op.”

While Orient are currently without Weir, in McCallum they have somebody capable of scoring the goals to keep them up.

The striker has attracted criticism on a number of occasions, yet is comfortably the O’s leading scorer this season having found the net 10 times.

If the east Londoners are to be a League Two club at the end of the season, you can bet McCallum’s goals will have played a huge part.

Related articles

Keywords: Andy Edwards Paul McCallum Northampton Northampton Town Portsmouth Exeter City

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham Sports News

McCallum ready to fight for Orient’s Football League status

17:00 Exclusive by George Sessions
Leyton Orient forward Paul McCallum makes a nuisance of himself against Accrington Stanley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Former West Ham United striker discusses the prospect of relegation, repaying Andy Edwards faith and Robbie Weir’s ACL injury

Andy Edwards

Andre Olley puts legends on canvas

15:00 Len Whaley
Andre Olley with his picture of boxing greats Rocky Marciano and Muhammad Ali at the Peacock gym.

Boxing trainer paints in spare time

London

London Deputy Mayor confident Global Games will have positive impact

13:00 Ned Keating
London Deputy Mayor Matthew Ryder and basketball icon John Amaechi took part in a Jr. NBA Coaching Clinic (pic: NBAE/Getty)

Denver Nuggets host Indiana Pacers at The O2 Arena on Thursday

National Basketball Association

West Ham boss left ‘angry and disappointed’ by Payet transfer demand

12:08 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Detail of the back of West Ham United's Dimitri Payet

West Ham have been hit by the news that star man Dimitri Payet wants to leave the club this month

Dimitri Payet

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

West Ham boss left ‘angry and disappointed’ by Payet transfer demand

Detail of the back of West Ham United's Dimitri Payet

Adem brace earns JK victory

Latest news from the local football scene (pic Joe Meredith/JMP)

Orient boss in dark over Simpson’s future

Leyton Orient captain Robbie Weir congratulates Jay Simpson on his goal against Accrington Stanley with Sandro Semedo behind the pair (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Gr-eight win for East London

An East London player goes on the attack against Basildon (pic Tim Edwards)

Clapton look to leapfrog Barking with Haringey win

A Clapton player looks to attack (pic Tim Edwards)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now