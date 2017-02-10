Search

Paul McCallum close to returning for Leyton Orient ahead of away trips to Yeovil Town and Plymouth Argyle

10:00 10 February 2017

Leyton Orient forward Paul McCallum celebrates his first goal against Crawley Town with Teddy Mezague (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Former Dulwich Hamlet forward has missed last two games after suffering a knee injury at Mansfield Town on January 28

Leyton Orient manager Danny Webb hopes top goalscorer Paul McCallum will be available for Saturday’s trip to Yeovil Town in League Two.

The Os have missed the ex-West Ham striker over the past seven days, having created several chances against Carlisle last weekend and then Morecambe on Tuesday but failed to take them, resulting in 2-1 and 1-0 home defeats respectively.

McCallum, who has scored 10 goals in all competitions this term, would help and may be fit enough to take up a place on the bench at Huish Park on Saturday.

“We are looking to take Paul down to Yeovil, but we don’t know whether he is fit enough to be in the matchday squad yet,” said Webb, who played for the Glovers.

“He’s a massive player and I have always said he is one of the best forwards in the league. I’ve always thought that and he’s another that cares.

“Yes, Paul is a bit lairy, but people want to see that sometimes, so he’s been a huge loss – as has Liam Kelly and our captain Robbie Weir.

“It’s hard to guarantee we’ll be going out and getting results every week, but I’ll be brutally honest – I can’t ask for much more when they go out and work as hard as they did on Tuesday.”

If the O’s continue to put in the effort they have shown in their last two matches, Orient should soon start picking up points in their battle to avoid relegation.

Webb has been in charge for less than two weeks but already appears to have forged a siege mentality, and his side have not got the results their performances have deserved under his stewardship.

Orient may be second from bottom in the table but, with the influential Kelly now available again and McCallum set to be involved at either Yeovil or Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday, there is no need to chuck in the towel yet.

“The players do care. Every one of them inside the changing room cares and now it is about building on that belief,” said Webb.

“I feel we are starting to form some team spirit and togetherness. You have seen another addition of quality against Morecambe, and if we can take it up a notch at Yeovil it would be nice to come away with something from there.”

Even though Orient created several chances on Tuesday night, they were punished for not taking them when Paul Mullin curled home the winner.

The O’s boss admitted he couldn’t fault his players and wasn’t going to criticise Tom Parkes, with the defender failing to find the net from two promising positions.

Webb added: “The reason teams are down the bottom is because they concede and don’t score, but I can’t look at our back four on Tuesday and say they were awful.

“I can’t look at ‘Parkesy’ and say you have cost us the game with your missed chance because the geezer puts his body on the line every week and plays at Portsmouth with tonsillitis. People don’t see those things.”

