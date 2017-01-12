Search

Leyton Orient youngster Sam Roach helps Histon earn back-to-back wins in the Southern Football League Division One

12:00 12 January 2017

Leyton Orient's young goalkeeper Sam Roach in action for Histon (pic: Mark Hopkin).

Sammy Moore and Freddy Moncur return to Brisbane Road, but Michael Clark plus five current academy players are still on loan at non-league clubs

It’s been a great week for Leyton Orient’s young goalkeeper Sam Roach after he helped Histon win twice in the Southern Football League Division One.

The academy stopper had suffered two defeats in his first couple of games with the Stutes, but nevertheless earned plenty of praise.

However, this time Roach was able to be on the winning team having first helped Histon beat Petersfield Town 2-1 on Saturday.

And then in a nice case of déjà vu this time, O’s young goalkeeper played his in another 2-1 success on Tuesday over AFC Dunstable.

Roach and Histon make the trip to Uxbridge this Saturday hoping to earn a third consecutive victory.

Sammy Moore bid farewell to Dover Athletic this week after it was confirmed he would be returning to Brisbane Road.

The former AFC Wimbledon midfielder started their National League clash with York City on Saturday and set up the opener.

Moore was replaced at half time, however, with the score level at 1-1 and despite more goals it finished 2-2 at the Crabble Athletic Ground.

Orient’s number 14 posted a message on social media yesterday thanking the Whites following the end of his loan spell.

“Back at Orient and can’t wait to get stuck in, but just wanted to say a massive thank you to all at Dover Athletic - the lads, the management, the staff and fans,” said Moore.

“Thanks for making my time so enjoyable. I hope you guys go on to get promoted – you deserve it because you are such an unbelievable club. Good luck for the future.”

Moore’s loan technically doesn’t end until this Saturday, but O’s will be trying their best so the midfielder is able to play a part at Portsmouth in League Two this weekend.

It was a bad week for Michael Clark and East Thurrock, who suffered a rare heavy defeat in the National League South.

The Rocks travelled to Dartford and were on the end of a 6-1 thrashing at Princes Park with the Orient defender playing the whole match.

Clark and East Thurrock will be determined to respond this Saturday when they host National League outfit Braintree Town in the second round of the FA Trophy.

Freddy Moncur returned from his loan spell at Bishop’s Stortford last week and was named on the O’s bench against Barnet.

The 20-year-old impressed during his two-month stay at the Hertfordshire club and earned praise from Blues boss Mark Hawkes.

It is understood Charlie Grainger’s loan at National League South side Hampton & Richmond Borough has come to an end.

After initially impressing for the Beavers in December, a red card resulted in the goalkeeper having to sit on the sidelines.

Hampton have since brought in West Ham United’s young custodian Sam Howes, which suggests Grainger is now back at Orient.

Rian McLean and Sam Alderson suffered a 4-0 loss with St Neots Town at home to Weymouth in the Southern Football League Premier Division last Saturday.

The two academy players started the fixture yet were unable to prevent their team tasting defeat again.

Alderson was replaced after 73 minutes on a day bad for the Saints, who remain 22nd and in the bottom four.

St Neots Town will aim to move out of the relegation places on Saturday when 18th placed Dorchester Town visit.

Tristan Abrahams is also in the bottom four of the Premier Division with his loan club Cambridge City.

Orient’s talented striker was on the bench for their clash with Hayes & Yeading on Sunday afternoon.

Abrahams was introduced in the second half, but couldn’t help City find the breakthrough and it finished goalless.

The teenager will hope to play his part this weekend when Basingstoke Town visit before Cambridge travel to Cinderford Town on Tuesday (January 17).

Pat Adamson started for Soham Town Rangers against Phoenix Sports in the Ryman North last Saturday, but ended up on the losing team.

Orient’s midfielder played 64 minutes before being replaced with the match at Julius Martin Lane goalless.

Sports struck from the spot nine minutes from time, however, to hand the Cambridgeshire club a disappointing defeat.

Adamson and Soham Town will aim to hit back this weekend, although will expect a tough test with in-form Brightlingsea Regent visiting.

