Leyton Orient will keep working hard to improve insists manager Andy Edwards

10:30 19 December 2016

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards (left) and assistant Danny Webb (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards (left) and assistant Danny Webb (pic: Simon O'Connor).

45-year-old reflects on 1-0 defeat at Wycombe Wanderers and the performance of Myles Judd and Sam Dalby

Comment
Leyton Orient defender Myles Judd runs with the ball against Accrington Stanley (pic: Simon O'Connor).Leyton Orient defender Myles Judd runs with the ball against Accrington Stanley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards insists they’ll keep working hard to improve as an attacking unit after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers in League Two.

The O’s went down to a 50th minute strike from former player Scott Kashket and struggled to create chances throughout at Adams Park.

Jay Simpson had a couple of opportunities and Paul McCallum saw an effort ruled out for offside, but the Chairboys defended strongly.

“Everyone is disappointed. We are in a situation where we have got to be organised, resilient and hard to play against,” said Edwards.

“I felt we were for much of the match and the one mistake we made, we got punished for, but of course we want to create more chances.

“We have some good attacking players in the side and we have to keep working on that. At the moment we have got to find a way of digging out results.”

The Orient boss felt Wycombe deserved credit for limiting the east Londoners to very few chances at Adams Park.

Gareth Ainsworth’s team had won seven games in a row prior to the match and conceded just twice during that period.

Edwards added: “What we did first half after 15 minutes is quieten the home fans, slow the contest down and it was a very even match.

“Second period we conceded the goal and we were under pressure for about 20 minutes if not longer. We found it difficult to create chances and credit to Wycombe because they defended well.

“Every team they have come up against in the last seven games has found it similar because they’ve got momentum, belief and camaraderie.

“This team has been built over four years and the manager has been here for four years so it was a difficult game. On the balance of things they deserved the victory.”

Orient produced a solid display at the back, however, with Wycombe restricted to mainly half chances except for Kashket’s winner.

Myles Judd looked assured at right-back before switching to the left and Sam Dalby, also 17, made his league debut off the bench.

It capped a good day for the O’s academy with the under-18s sealing the Youth Alliance South East Division title with a 2-1 win at Northampton Town.

“Sam is a good player and can affect the game. There are no sentiments when we are playing these youngsters,” insisted Edwards.

“We’ve got Myles, only 17, in the team on merit and Sam was introduced off the bench on merit. They’ve got a big part to play like the experienced players and everyone in the squad. It’s important we pick ourselves up, regroup and go again next week.”

Cox returns to Brisbane Road with Crawley

17:00 George Sessions
Dean Cox celebrates after scoring deep into stoppage time for Leyton Orient at Northampton Town last season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Monday’s League Two fixture offers O’s supporters a chance to bid farewell to ex-player, but the focus at 1pm has to be on winning three points

Josh Koroma

Clapton’s Fowell still trying to catch Barking

16:00 George Sessions
A Clapton player looks to attack (pic Tim Edwards)

Tons boss has a lot of respect for Mayesbrook Park club after watching his team close gap on Blues with win at FC Romania

Essex Senior League

Bilic: Payet is fully committed to West Ham

14:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Dimitri Payet reacts to a challenge from Hull City's Robert Snodgrass during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic says he expects star Frenchman Payet to stay at West Ham in January

Dimitri Payet

LOFT believe O’s ‘getting worse’ at communicating

13:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Play With A Legend).

Recent Fans’ Forum discussed stadium issues, communication, the London Stadium and financial matters in addition to other topics

Francesco Becchetti

Newsletter Sign Up

