Leyton Orient transfer list Alex Cisak, Callum Kennedy, Tom Parkes and Jordan Bowery

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Alex Cisak

Brisbane Road club listening to offers on senior members of squad despite boss Andy Edwards insisting they need more experience

Leyton Orient's Callum Kennedy

Leyton Orient are understood to have transfer listed Alex Cisak, Callum Kennedy, Tom Parkes and Jordan Bowery and more other senior players could join them.

It is believed O’s president Francesco Becchetti has decided some of the experienced members of the squad can leave.

Orient’s players were allegedly told in December that they were all on trial until results got better.

Although boss Andy Edwards has improved the situation since Alberto Cavasin’s departure, the east Londoners are still in a relegation battle and two points above the bottom two.

Leyton Orient defender Tom Parkes

While Becchetti is unwillingly to boost the squad, he has decided to put the likes of Cisak, Kennedy, Parkes and Bowery on the transfer list.

It makes Edwards’ task even harder, although his loyalty to the Brisbane Road club is set to keep him in the job, which is a huge boost to O’s and their supporters.

Even though Cisak’s form has been poor of late and Parkes has struggled for large parts of the campaign, if both were to move on it would leave Orient without a vast amount of experience.

Meanwhile Kennedy has been a consistent performer since signing in the summer and if he departs, Edwards will be without a recognised left-back.

Jordan Bowery in action for Leyton Orient

Bowery has scored just once for O’s, but his exit will leave them with just two strikers over the age of 19 – Paul McCallum and Ollie Palmer.

The decision by Becchetti to get rid of senior players makes no sense, especially when Edwards has publicly stated he needs more experience in the squad.

In recent interviews, the ex-Academy Director has spoken about how the youngsters all have a part to play, but individually, not collectively.

Becchetti’s decision to allow several experienced players to leave suggests he wants the under-18s chucked into the first-team.

While Orient’s academy have achieved great success in recent times, throwing them all into a relegation battle is asking too much and this could harm their development.

The O’s fans have become accustomed to bizarre decisions since the Italian took charge in the summer of 2014 and this is another strange move, which may result in relegation in May.