Leyton Orient’s Sammy Moore returns for Dover Athletic in draw with Maidstone United in National League

10:00 29 December 2016

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).

Mathew Parri Thomas 2016

Brisbane Road club announced five academy players had linked up with non-league clubs last week and the quintet all played on Boxing Day

Sammy Moore made his return from injury for Dover Athletic on Boxing Day, but couldn’t help them beat Maidstone United in the National League.

The Orient midfielder had missed the past four matches due to a hamstring problem, though was on the bench for the visit of Stones.

Moore was introduced with 11 minutes remaining and the score 1-1, yet couldn’t help fashion a late winner.

Now the O’s ace is back fit, he’ll hope to play his part in a Dover victory on New Years Day (Sunday) when they visit Maidstone for a 6pm kick-off.

Michael Clark returned for East Thurrock on Boxing Day and they only just claimed a draw at local rivals Concord Rangers in the National League South.

Orient’s young defender was absent for the 5-1 win over Truro City due to injury, but back fit again on Monday.

Clark and the Rocks appeared to be heading for a defeat when Jordan Chiedozie, whose Dad John played for O’s, put Concord ahead in the 78th minute.

But East Thurrock equalised on the stroke of full-time to claim a share of the spoils ahead of doing battle with Rangers again at home on New Years Day – a 3pm kick-off.

Orient’s youngster will then get a chance to impress against Colchester United on Wednesday (January 4) in the quarter-finals of the Essex Senior Cup.

Freddy Moncur and Bishop’s Stortford had another afternoon to forget on Boxing Day in the National League South.

The midfielder played the full 90 minutes for the Hertfordshire club at local rivals Chelmsford City, yet couldn’t prevent a 4-0 defeat.

Moncur and Stortford will look to put it right on Sunday when City visit ProKit UK Stadium for a 3pm kick-off.

Victor Adeboyejo’s loan at Margate was ended before Boxing Day with the National League South side confirming the news with a statement on their website.

Charlie Grainger, meanwhile, served the final match of his suspension during Hampton & Richmond Borough’s 1-0 loss at Hemel Hempstead Town on Monday.

Orient’s goalkeeper will be pushing to be involved this Sunday when Hemel make the trip to the Beavers – also a 3pm kick-off.

The O’s also announced five youth-team players were heading out on loan to non-league clubs on Christmas Eve.

Sam Alderson and Rian McLean linked up with Southern Football League Premier Division outfit St Neots Town.

Both started Boxing Day’s home clash with Biggleswade Town, though had a tough time.

St Neots suffered a 5-0 defeat with Alderson playing the full 90 minutes and McLean replaced after 73 minutes.

The young O’s duo will aim to help their new team bounce back on Monday (January 2) when they travel to Dunstable Town for a 1pm kick-off.

Meanwhile Tristan Abrahams is plying his trade in the same division having joined Cambridge City.

The forward started their Boxing Day fixture away to St Ives Town and made a positive impression.

Abrahams was replaced with 62 minutes played having came close to scoring just after half time.

Next up for City and Orient’s talented striker is a home clash with Kettering Town on Monday (3pm).

Sam Roach, after spells with Barkingside and Cray Wanderers, earned praise following his debut for Histon.

The Stutes play in the Southern Football League Division One Central and hosted leaders Royston Town on Boxing Day – managed by O’s legend Steve Castle.

Although the visitors claimed a 2-1 win on Roach’s debut, the teenager stopper impressed for his new club.

Histon’s official Twitter account posted: “A mention for Sam. 17-year-old goalkeeper on loan from Leyton Orient. Equipped himself well and unlucky to concede two.”

Next up for Roach and the Stutes is an away fixture at Bedford Town on Monday, also a 3pm start.

Finally Pat Adamson has joined Ryman North outfit Soham Town Rangers and debuted on Boxing Day.

The O’s second-year scholar was among the substitutes for the visit of Bury Town, but didn’t have to wait long to make his first appearance.

Adamson replaced the injured Will Lawton after 16 minutes, though couldn’t prevent Rangers suffering a 4-1 defeat.

Orient’s young midfielder will have two more chances to show his potential over the next week.

Rangers firstly visit Waltham Abbey on New Years Eve (Saturday) for a 12.30pm start in the division and two days later face the lengthy trip to Norwich United for a 3pm kick-off.

