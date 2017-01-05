Leyton Orient’s Michael Clark on target for East Thurrock against Colchester United in Essex Senior Cup

Leyton Orient loanee Michael Clark scores for East Thurrock during their Essex Senior Cup tie against Colchester United (pic: Mikey Cartwright/www.ponderosapics.photoshelter.com). Mikey Cartwright | Ponderosa Pix

Find out what Michael Clark, Sammy Moore, Freddy Moncur, Charlie Grainger plus five current academy players have done over the past week at non-league clubs

Michael Clark found the net for East Thurrock United last night to help defeat Colchester United in the quarter-finals of the Essex Senior Cup at Rookery Hill.

The former Leyton Orient youth-team captain scored from close range with five minutes left to seal a 2-0 victory.

Clark has made a huge impression since joining Rocks on-loan at the beginning of the campaign and demonstrated his ability against the U’s.

East Thurrock are the first team through to the last four of the competition and the O’s youngster could finish the season with some silverware.

Clark played the full 90 minutes during the New Years Day clash at home to Concord Rangers in the National League South, which finished level at 1-1.

Next up for the Rocks and Orient’s central defender is a trip to Dartford on Saturday where they’ll look to build on yesterdays success.

Sammy Moore returned to Dover Athletic’s starting team on Monday and helped earn them a 4-1 win over Maidstone United in the National League.

The former AFC Wimbledon midfielder played the whole 90 minutes as he continues to work his way back from a hamstring problem.

Moore will expect to start again this weekend when the Whites host struggling York City at the Crabble Athletic Ground.

With Dover not in action on Saturday week, the clash with the Minstermen is set to be the midfielders last game with the Kent club.

The National League outfit are understood to be interested in securing Moore’s services permanently when his loan ends on January 14.

Freddy Moncur was in action for Bishop’s Stortford on Monday and they put in an improved display against Chelmsford City, though still suffered a 3-1 defeat in the National League South.

Orient’s young midfielder played 74 minutes before being replaced at the ProKit UK Stadium where the Hertfordshire club delivered a better showing against their rivals.

Moncur and Stortford will look to halt their three-match losing streak this weekend when they visit fellow relegation battlers Margate.

After Saturday, Stortford play host Hoddesdon Town in the last eight of the Hertfordshire Senior Cup on Tuesday.

Charlie Grainger wasn’t involved in Hampton & Richmond Borough’s 3-3 draw at home to Hemel Hempstead Town on Sunday.

The O’s goalkeeper served a two-match suspension in December, although is now eligible to feature for the Beavers.

After Hampton conceded three times last weekend, Grainger may well get an opportunity away to Bath City on Saturday.

Rian McLean and Sam Alderson couldn’t prevent St Neots Town suffering another defeat in the Southern Football League Premier Division.

However, both caught the eye during the 1-0 loss at Dunstable Town and will aim to turn around the fortunes of the struggling club, who sit 21st in the table.

McLean and Alderson can expect to be involved on Saturday when Town play host to 18th placed Weymouth - a crucial fixture for both teams.

Tristan Abrahams was introduced for Cambridge City against Kettering Town in the same division, but couldn’t prevent them going down 3-2.

Orient’s talented young forward came on in the 63rd minute with his side winning 2-1, yet they conceded twice in the final five minutes to taste defeat.

Abrahams could be set for another cameo role this Sunday when City travel to take on Hayes & Yeading United.

It was a case of déjà vu for Sam Roach at Histon this week as he couldn’t prevent them losing, but was again hailed.

The Stutes were beaten 5-2 at Bedford Town on the Southern Football League Division One on Monday afternoon.

While Roach conceded five times, his performance was praised and he’ll look to help Histon bounce back at home to Petersfield Town on Saturday.

Pat Adamson made his first start for Soham Town Rangers in the Ryman North last weekend at Waltham Abbey.

Orient’s academy ace played 71 minutes before being replaced as the Cambridgeshire outfit drew 0-0 on New Years Eve.

Two days later and Adamson was included from the off at Norwich United, but they unfortunately lost 2-1.

Soham are back at home this weekend when Phoenix Sports visit with O’s second-year scholar pushing for another start.