Leyton Orient’s home game with Morecambe postponed

11:54 21 January 2017

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).

Mathew Parri Thomas 2016

Brisbane Road pitch is frozen so the Shrimps will come down to London on a later date

Leyton Orient’s League Two match with Morecambe at Brisbane Road has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Temperatures have been low throughout the week, although the pivotal fixture was always likely to go ahead.

But the east London club announced the match was off at 11.22am on their social media account Twitter.

After a difficult week in E10, the atmosphere at Brisbane Road was likely to be intense and passionate with O’s fans uniting in the face of adversity.

However, everyone will now have to make alternative plans for their Saturday with Orient’s game against the Shrimps postponed.

No new date has been confirmed yet, although Morecambe will have to travel down to O’s on a Tuesday night, which is far from ideal.

Crawley Town’s game with Portsmouth has also been postponed, but the 10 other fixtures in the division are set to go ahead.

If results go against Orient, Andy Edwards’ team could find themselves in the bottom two by 5pm this afternoon.

The O’s are next in action on January 28 when they make the trip to Mansfield Town.

Keywords: Andy Edwards Twitter London Mansfield Town Crawley Town Portsmouth

