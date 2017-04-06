Search

Advanced search

Leyton Orient players could face the sack if they strike over unpaid wages

PUBLISHED: 11:00 06 April 2017

Leyton Orient midfielder Michael Collins shows his frustration during Saturday's match with Wycombe Wanderers (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient midfielder Michael Collins shows his frustration during Saturday's match with Wycombe Wanderers (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

O’s fans have backed the squad protesting by not playing this weekend’s match at Cambridge, but if they did so they would breach the terms in their contract

Comment

Leyton Orient players could potentially face the sack if they attempted to strike over their unpaid wages for March because it would breach terms in their contract with the club.

The players and staff at Brisbane Road are still waiting for their monthly wages after being told yesterday they would have to wait a few days before being paid.

Club employees were expecting to be paid last Friday (March 31), but weren’t and were then told they would be paid today (Thursday).

However, yesterday the players and staff were informed they had to wait a few days to receive their wages for March.

News of another delay in payment to club employees resulted in some O’s fans suggesting they would back the players if they refused to play their League Two fixture away to Cambridge United this weekend.

But it is believed Orient players could be fined or face the sack if they were to strike as it would breach the terms in their contract.

If the O’s players were to do that and be sacked, they wouldn’t be able to sign for club until the summer due to changes to the transfer window this season.

John Bramhall, deputy chief executive of the Players Football Association (PFA), said: “We are speaking with reps at the club and a colleague of mine is there today to try and offer advice.

“I have not heard any talk of a potential strike, but with regard to how the players are feeling, you can understand their frustration at not being paid.

“We’re trying to help them cope and trying to help the players pull through with the help and support of the local community.

“What we find in this situation normally, because we have had other clubs with financial issues in the past, is the players continue to play and do get paid by the club in the end.

“All I can say is we have worked with a lot of clubs in this type of situation, probably close to 70 other Football League clubs, and they have been able to get through it and thankfully for the better.”

Related articles

Keywords: Football League Cambridge

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham Sports News

Orient players could face the sack if they strike

11:00 George Sessions

O’s fans have backed the squad protesting by not playing this weekend’s match at Cambridge, but if they did so they would breach the terms in their contract

Football League

London Lions clip eagles wings to clinch play-off spot

08:34 Phil Groves

London Lions 93 Newcastle Eagles 85

UN Court

We will upset teams in Division One claims experienced Chopra

08:00 Exclusive by George Sessions

29-year-old discusses what Chelmsford-based club can expect to face in the top-flight and their mentality

Alastair Cook

Arsenal deserved to win says West Ham boss Bilic

01:34 Lee Power

Manager realistic after 3-0 loss at Emirates Stadium

James Collins

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read sport

Fowell full of praise for Clapton players and staff

Dramatic title win for Wapping men

Shoujin Karate Kai members get call-ups

West Ham’s stand-in skipper insists this is not a relegation battle

West Ham’s Riley races to London title

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now