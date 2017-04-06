Leyton Orient players could face the sack if they strike over unpaid wages

Leyton Orient midfielder Michael Collins shows his frustration during Saturday's match with Wycombe Wanderers (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

O’s fans have backed the squad protesting by not playing this weekend’s match at Cambridge, but if they did so they would breach the terms in their contract

Leyton Orient players could potentially face the sack if they attempted to strike over their unpaid wages for March because it would breach terms in their contract with the club.

The players and staff at Brisbane Road are still waiting for their monthly wages after being told yesterday they would have to wait a few days before being paid.

Club employees were expecting to be paid last Friday (March 31), but weren’t and were then told they would be paid today (Thursday).

However, yesterday the players and staff were informed they had to wait a few days to receive their wages for March.

News of another delay in payment to club employees resulted in some O’s fans suggesting they would back the players if they refused to play their League Two fixture away to Cambridge United this weekend.

But it is believed Orient players could be fined or face the sack if they were to strike as it would breach the terms in their contract.

If the O’s players were to do that and be sacked, they wouldn’t be able to sign for club until the summer due to changes to the transfer window this season.

John Bramhall, deputy chief executive of the Players Football Association (PFA), said: “We are speaking with reps at the club and a colleague of mine is there today to try and offer advice.

“I have not heard any talk of a potential strike, but with regard to how the players are feeling, you can understand their frustration at not being paid.

“We’re trying to help them cope and trying to help the players pull through with the help and support of the local community.

“What we find in this situation normally, because we have had other clubs with financial issues in the past, is the players continue to play and do get paid by the club in the end.

“All I can say is we have worked with a lot of clubs in this type of situation, probably close to 70 other Football League clubs, and they have been able to get through it and thankfully for the better.”