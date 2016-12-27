Leyton Orient player ratings: Stunning first half gives Andy Edwards and his team a late Christmas present

Leyton Orient forward Sam Dalby is congratulated by team-mate Paul McCallum (pic: Simon O'Connor). 07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

George Sessions provides player ratings following the 3-2 victory over Crawley Town at Brisbane Road in League Two

A fantastic first half performance ensured Leyton Orient claimed all three points over Crawley Town in a thrilling encounter at Brisbane Road on Boxing Day.

Sam Dalby capped a dream full debut with the opener after four minutes before Paul McCallum’s brace put the O’s in control at the break.

Teddy Mezague put through his own net early in the second period and Enzio Boldewijn’s 78th minute striker set up a nervy finish.

But Orient managed to defend strongly and survive five minutes of stoppage time to make it back-to-back wins at home.

Alex Cisak (7) – Although caught in no man’s land for Crawley’s second, his handling was very good and made saves when he needed to.

Myles Judd (7.5) – The enthusiasm and desire of the youngster helped Orient win a penalty. He didn’t need to make the overlap deep into first half stoppage time, but did and helped earn spot-kick. Another impressive showing.

Teddy Mezague (6.5) – Some very good moments from the French defender and some average ones too, but largely did well during first start for a long time.

Tom Parkes (8) – Central defender produced some crucial blocks when O’s were under serious pressure and was a leader for long periods of the second half. Great to see that shine through.

Nicky Hunt (7) – Experienced full-back was asked to do a job on the left and was solid and helped kill time towards the end.

Gavin Massey (9) – A sensational performance from the Orient winger. At the heart of everything in the first half and did his best after the break to put Crawley on the back foot. Currently enjoying his best form since signing in the summer.

Michael Collins (8) – Bold move by Andy Edwards to drop captain Robbie Weir for Collins, but it paid off. Former Scunthorpe United ace was excellent throughout and won so many tackles – driving force even when O’s were struggling.

Nigel Atangana (7.5) – Good to see French midfielder looking back to his best after poor recent spell. Brilliant during the first 45 and provided assist for opener, although tired after half time.

Sandro Semedo (7.5) – Youngster showed his potential once again with some trademark runs and came close to scoring in the second period – nice to witness him with more confidence.

Sam Dalby (8) – What a full debut for the 17-year-old! Great movement and composure to score the opener and demonstrated his class with stunning piece of skill midway through the half. Excellent first start.

Paul McCallum (8) – Fantastic to see the former West Ham United striker get some reward against Crawley. Been unlucky in recent weeks and took both his goals very well and came close to hat-trick on a few occasions. Up top on his own for long parts of second half, but won Orient vital free kicks.

Substitutes:

Jordan Bowery, for Dalby 59. (6) – Forward played just behind McCallum, but Crawley were in ascendency and he struggled to influence game too much.