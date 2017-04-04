Leyton Orient player ratings: Positives for Omer Riza despite the defeat to Wycombe Wanderers



George Sessions provides player ratings following the 2-0 loss at home to Wycombe Wanderers in League Two on Saturday



Leyton Orient were left cursing their luck and the decisions of referee Charles Breakspear after Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at home to Wycombe Wanderers.

Omer Riza’s team started brightly at Brisbane Road and looked on top before Tom Parkes was sent off in the 27th minute.

Matt Bloomfield capitalised on a mistake soon after to open the scoring and Wycombe’s Myles Weston then made it 2-0 before half time.

Referee Breakspear failed to spot a push in the build-up to the second goal, which only left O’s more irate.



Sam Sargeant (6) – One sensational save in the second half to deny Sam Saunders, but his distribution wasn’t as accurate as usual and he may have done better for Weston’s goal even if Orient should have been awarded a foul.

Nicky Hunt (6) – Solid start to the game, but the sending-off changed his role and he struggled to mark Adebayo Akinfenwa and couldn’t get close enough to him for the opener.

Teddy Mezague (7) – A vast improvement following last weekend’s disappointing display at Crawley, as he handed Akinfenwa well and made a couple of crucial blocks while also showing what he can do when he heads the ball clear and doesn’t let it bounce.

Tom Parkes (5) – Ex-Bristol Rovers skipper made a good start and looked comfortable in the back three, but saw red in the 27th minute. It was a classic case of a player giving the ball away and trying too hard to get it back and even though he hardly made any contact with Garry Thompson – it was high and with his studs up.



Jens Janse (6) – First appearance for the Dutch defender since November and he looked fairly assured for most of the game, but should have done better for the second goal even if it was a foul on him. If he had cleared his lines, there would have been no controversy.

Michael Collins (6.5) – Plenty of effort and desire from the experienced midfielder and he battled well in the second half despite Wycombe having a numerical advantage. It was good to have him back, although his set-pieces weren’t as good as usual.

Liam Kelly (6.5) – Former Oldham Athletic captain worked hard and helped Orient win the midfield battle early on, but red card turned tide of the match.

Callum Kennedy (6) – Left-back coped fairly well as a wing-back, yet was at fault for the opening goal of the game. Other than his unfortunate clearance, a better showing.



Sandro Semedo (6) – Change of position for the winger, as he lined up on the right and it seemed to work initially, but after a bright start he faded and whenever he did get on the ball, he picked the wrong option on a few occasions.

Rowan Liburd (6.5) – Stevenage striker has disappointed since arriving in January, yet did look better on Saturday and won his fair share in the air. His link up play with Josh Koroma was encouraging to see.

Josh Koroma (7.5) – Youngster again demonstrated his potential with a number of telling runs and always looked a threat for Orient even when they were down to 10 men. The teen has a big future and seems to be growing in confidence.

Substitutes:

Tristan Abrahams, for Janse 65. (6) – A good cameo from the talented academy ace, who looks to be improving – showed his prowess with a snap-shot which tested Wycombe’s Jamal Blackman.

Sam Dalby, for Liburd 73. (6) – Not too much time to make an impact, but tried his best and showed some nice touches.

Steven Alzate, for Koroma 80.