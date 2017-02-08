Leyton Orient player ratings: No reward for Danny Webb’s team after fine showing against Morecambe at Brisbane Road

Leyton Orient right-back Myles Judd takes on Morecambe forward Paul Mullin (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

George Sessions provides player ratings following the 1-0 defeat at home to Morecambe in League Two

Leyton Orient forward Victor Adeboyejo goes close to getting a touch on Gavin Massey's cross against Morecambe (pic: Simon O'Connor). Leyton Orient forward Victor Adeboyejo goes close to getting a touch on Gavin Massey's cross against Morecambe (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient suffered another defeat but, similar to the Carlisle United loss on Saturday, this was unjust with Danny Webb’s team throwing plenty at Morecambe, yet they just couldn’t find a breakthrough.

And then Paul Mullin curled home a stunning winner in the 73rd minute after O’s had wasted a number of chances at Brisbane Road.

The reverse was incredibly cruel on Orient’s young team, who at the very least deserved a point for their efforts.

Sam Sargeant (8) – A wonderful display by the teen, who didn’t deserve to lose. He dealt well with balls into the area and was protected, correctly, by referee John Brooks when Morecambe’s Peter Murphy kicked the ball out of his hands. Sargeant’s quick recycling of the ball was also key to helping O’s get on the front foot.

Myles Judd (8) – Young right-back has received a small amount of criticism recently, but was brilliant against the Shrimps. The 17-year-old battled throughout, got forward well and made one stunning tackle to prevent the visitors scoring.

Leyton Orient defender Tom Parkes shows his despair at the full time whistle against Morecambe (pic: Simon O'Connor). Leyton Orient defender Tom Parkes shows his despair at the full time whistle against Morecambe (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Yvan Erichot (7.5) – French defender played for the first time in a month and actually did very well. He won a lot in the air and worked hard against Kevin Ellison in addition to playing some wonderful passes. An improved display.

Tom Parkes (6.5) – Ex-Bristol Rovers captain could have had a hat-trick on another night as he fired one effort just wide, headed another over and tested Barry Roche later in second half. The centre back made some timely blocks too, but it wasn’t enough.

Nicky Hunt (6.5) – The right-back was forced to play on the left and didn’t do bad. He actually played some fine passes mixed in with some poor ones and probably thought he was tight enough to Mullin, but the Shrimps striker found a way of making room and scoring a sensational goal.

Gavin Massey (8) – Orient’s number 11 was unplayable during the first half and went close to scoring twice while delivering a number of stunning crosses. A lot more quieter after the break, yet still got on the ball towards the end and tried to create a late opportunity.

Nigel Atangana (7.5) – A much better showing from the former Portsmouth midfielder and he was involved in a lot of the action during the first half. He had an interesting running battle with Ellison and looked slightly back to his old stuff.

Leyton Orient midfielder Nigel Atangana battles for the ball with Morecambe's Kevin Ellison (pic: Simon O'Connor). Leyton Orient midfielder Nigel Atangana battles for the ball with Morecambe's Kevin Ellison (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Michael Collins (7.5) – Experienced ace was extremely impressive at Brisbane Road and great with the younger lads. He was constantly giving them advice and urging them on and always kept the ball ticking over in midfield.

Sandro Semedo (7.5) – Webb has given the Portuguese winger a lot more belief and he caused Morecambe endless problems last night, though just lacked the required quality at times in the final third, but his effort was outstanding.

Sam Dalby (7) – Youngster hasn’t had much luck against Carlisle or Morecambe, but when he gets on the ball, you can see his quality. He won a decent amount in the air and carried possession impressively, but just tired in second half.

Victor Adeboyejo (7.5) – Big forward started slowly, but once he warmed up, the ex-Margate loanee gave the Lancashire back line a headache with his closing down, runs into the channels and desire to get at the Shrimps defence.

Substitutes:

Rowan Liburd, for Dalby 77. Not enough time to make an impact, although headed a late cross over.

Liam Kelly, for Collins 90. Great to see him back on the pitch, but could have done with him coming on 10 minutes earlier.

Josh Koroma, for Adeboyejo 90. Only had minutes to impress and the ball didn’t really drop for him.