Leyton Orient player ratings: No early Christmas cheer

Leyton Orient forward Jordan Bowery does his best to keep the ball at Wycombe Wanderers (pic: Simon O'Connor). 07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

George Sessions provides player ratings following the 1-0 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park in League Two

Leyton Orient midfielder Nigel Atangana battles with Wycombe Wanderers Luke O'Nien (pic: Simon O'Connor). Leyton Orient midfielder Nigel Atangana battles with Wycombe Wanderers Luke O'Nien (pic: Simon O'Connor).

A goal from former Leyton Orient youngster Scott Kashket handed Wycombe Wanderers all three points against his old club on Saturday.

The ex-O’s academy graduate was among the top performers at Adams Park and took his goal brilliantly.

Although Andy Edwards saw his team threaten in the first half, they were blunted after the break.

Alex Cisak (7.5) – Australian didn’t have to make many saves, though produced a fine stop to deny Paris Cowan-Hall, but unfortunately Kashket netted the rebound.

Leyton Orient defender Myles Judd looks to keep the ball from Wycombe Wanderers rival Paris Cowan-Hall (pic: Simon O'Connor). Leyton Orient defender Myles Judd looks to keep the ball from Wycombe Wanderers rival Paris Cowan-Hall (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Myles Judd (7.5) – The teen delivered another solid display and got forward well linking up nicely with Gavin Massey.

Nicky Hunt (7) – Usually a right-back, yet was steady at the heart of Orient’s defence and made a couple of vital blocks.

Tom Parkes (7) – Ex-Bristol Rovers captain continued his improving form with decent showing at Adams Park, despite failing to prevent opener.

Callum Kennedy (7) – One good chance in first half, though blazed over, yet his delivery from set-pieces were largely good, but couldn’t stop Kashket cutting inside a lot in opening 45.

Leyton Orient captain Robbie Weir moves the ball forward against Wycombe Wanderers (pic: Simon O'Connor). Leyton Orient captain Robbie Weir moves the ball forward against Wycombe Wanderers (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Gavin Massey (7.5) – The O’s best player in the first half and a constant menace down the right, but was marked tightly by Wycombe after the break.

Robbie Weir (5.5) – Captain made a big mistake for only goal of the game, although had made some timely tackles prior to opener. His slip and hesitation cost Orient.

Nigel Atangana (6) – Nowhere near his best and it has been a familiar story for around a month now. Like Weir, struggled to get O’s on the front foot.

Jordan Bowery (5.5) – Forward found it difficult out wide and except for two cross-field passes of the highest quality, failed to affect the match.

Leyton Orient forward Jay Simpson has a shot which is put in by Paul McCallum, but the forward was ruled to be offside at Wycombe Wanderers (pic: Simon O'Connor). Leyton Orient forward Jay Simpson has a shot which is put in by Paul McCallum, but the forward was ruled to be offside at Wycombe Wanderers (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Paul McCallum (5.5) – Ex-West Ham United striker had tough time up against two strong Wycombe defenders and couldn’t influence proceedings at Adams Park.

Jay Simpson (6.5) – Forward was involved in Orient’s best attacking moves, though his missed chance in first half was costly come full time.

Substitutes:

Teddy Mezague, for Kennedy 62. (6.5) – French defender did well on his second appearance for the club and was a commanding presence in the air.

Sandro Semedo, for Bowery 73. (6) – Portuguese winger failed to get on the ball enough after his introduction and struggled when in possession.

Sam Dalby, for Robbie Weir 82.