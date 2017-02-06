Search

Leyton Orient manager Danny Webb: Morecambe match is massive and won’t be easy!

12:00 06 February 2017

Leyton Orient manager Danny Webb gives instructions from the side against Carlisle United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

New man in the Brisbane Road hotseat discusses atmosphere at O’s and bringing in free agents

Leyton Orient fans celebrate after Gavin Massey opens the scoring against Carlisle United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient boss Danny Webb admits tomorrow’s League Two clash with Morecambe is vitally important and warned everybody associated with the Brisbane Road club that it will not be easy.

The O’s pushed Carlisle United, third in the table, all the way on Saturday, but eventually suffered a 2-1 defeat to remain 23rd in the table.

Webb insisted, despite producing a decent performance against the Cumbrians, tomorrow’s encounter with the Shrimps will be equally difficult.

“Tuesday is massive. We can’t say we have played really well against Carlisle so Morecambe is going to be a breeze,” said Webb.

“I’ve been there before where you play against top teams and you do well, so you think it bodes well for the next game, but the following match is the biggest anticlimax ever.

“We have to make sure we approach everything the same. My words to the players from day one has been whatever happens on match day, the training after will always be the same.

“I think a lot of these lads have stopped enjoying coming into work to a degree, like you would when you are down the bottom.

“Confidence is low and you have people on your back, so the atmosphere in the changing room isn’t great and it shouldn’t be buzzing because we are 23rd.

“But I always want us to come in lively on a Monday and ready to go again and hopefully on Tuesday we can get something on the board.”

Leyton Orient winger Gavin Massey fires home against Carlisle United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The O’s manager revealed on Saturday he’ll look at the list of out of contract players at some point this week.

Orient have already used that to their advantage this campaign by signing midfielder Michael Collins in October.

But Webb admitted it is important they don’t bring people in for the sake of it – they must offer something to the squad.

He added: “There are lads out of contract, but this past week has been quite manic, so we’ll have a look at the list maybe on Monday.

“I think we have to be careful we don’t bring people in for the sake of it because that may have been done before. More importantly I want to know the character of the person coming in.

“One thing I’ll say about the lads in our changing room now, is they are a good bunch. That is what you need and I don’t think we can just say we’ll go into every game and scrap because we have good quality in our team.

“If you start saying it is just a fight every week then you don’t see the best of Gavin (Massey) and Sandro (Semedo), etc so as it stands. There is nobody in particular that we have lined up, but we’ll have a look.”

Orient played the final 14 minutes on Saturday against 10 men, but couldn’t produce late drama and lost for the fifth consecutive time this year.

Carlisle had Jamie Proctor sent off after he received two bookings in the space of two minutes after heading home the winner in the 68th minute.

“I’m not one to be calling for a red because if it was our bloke, I’d be saying it wasn’t,” said Webb.

“There were times in the first half when I thought Carlisle looked very dangerous and they are a very good team, but I don’t think they carved us open too many times.”

It was an improved performance by Orient under their new manager and there were certainly signs of encouragement.

Morecambe visit next and they are a team fighting for their lives in the face of adversity and seven points ahead of O’s.

If Webb’s team can beat the Shrimps tomorrow, it will bring the Lancashire club right back into the relegation battle.

Carlisle was a match to see spirit and pride, but the Morecambe encounter is when Orient really need to deliver a result.

