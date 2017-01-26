Leyton Orient loanees frustrated by cold weather as non-league clubs hit hard by postponements

A number of matches on Saturday were postponed due to frozen pitches (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Michael Clark enjoyed a win with East Thurrock, but Tristan Abrahams has returned to Brisbane Road this week

Most of Leyton Orient’s former and current academy players on loan to non-league clubs haven’t kicked a ball in anger this week due to the poor weather.

Low temperatures have forced a number of matches to be postponed in recent days because of frozen pitches.

Michael Clark and East Thurrock saw their National League South game at home to Margate called off on Saturday at 1.30pm.

But the O’s young defender was able to finally get his boots on this week with Rocks clash at Gosport Borough on Tuesday surviving the cold.

Despite most other National League South games being postponed, East Thurrock’s fixture in Hampshire went ahead.

And it would prove to be a fine night for Rocks and Clark with the away side netting four times in the first half.

It was 4-1 at the break and East Thurrock managed to score the only goal of the second period to hand out a thrashing.

Rocks and Clark produced a strong response after suffering back-to-back defeats away to Dartford and at home to Braintree Town earlier this month.

Orient’s young centre back will aim to help East Thurrock get another positive result at Hungerford Town this weekend.

There was no Rian McLean or Sam Alderson in the St Neots Town squad for their Southern Football League Premier Division encounter at Banbury United on Saturday.

McLean actually played for O’s under-18s during their 2-1 win over Barnet and completed the whole match.

Alderson and McLean would have hoped to play some part on Tuesday when the Saints hosted Slough Town, but the match was called off due to a frozen pitch.

The O’s academy duo will look to have an impact on Saturday when high-flying Hitchin Town visit.

Cambridge City confirmed on Tuesday that Tristan Abrahams had returned to Orient after his loan spell.

The Premier Division club were without a fixture last weekend and O’s young striker has now departed the Lilywhites.

With Jordan Bowery recently leaving Orient to sign for Crewe Alexandra on loan, Abrahams could be set for a chance with the first team at Brisbane Road.

Pat Adamson started for Soham Town Rangers at Haringey Borough in the Ryman North last weekend.

But it was a day to forget for the Greens and the O’s teenager as they conceded three times in each half to lose 6-0.

Adamson played 85 minutes on the 3G pitch and would have hoped to help Soham Town bounce back on Tuesday.

Unfortunately their fixture at Brightlingsea Regent was called off just before kick-off because of a frozen pitch.

The cold temperatures ensured Sam Roach and Dan Happe were also without a game for Histon on Saturday.

Both were aiming to help the Stutes win for a fourth consecutive time, but their Southern Football League Division One fixture at home to Chalfont St Peter was postponed.

Roach and Happe will hope the weather warms up by the time Histon travel to Kidlington this weekend with just three places separating the two teams.