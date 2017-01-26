Search

Advanced search

Leyton Orient loanees frustrated by cold weather as non-league clubs hit hard by postponements

12:00 26 January 2017

A number of matches on Saturday were postponed due to frozen pitches (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

A number of matches on Saturday were postponed due to frozen pitches (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Michael Clark enjoyed a win with East Thurrock, but Tristan Abrahams has returned to Brisbane Road this week

Comment

Most of Leyton Orient’s former and current academy players on loan to non-league clubs haven’t kicked a ball in anger this week due to the poor weather.

Low temperatures have forced a number of matches to be postponed in recent days because of frozen pitches.

Michael Clark and East Thurrock saw their National League South game at home to Margate called off on Saturday at 1.30pm.

But the O’s young defender was able to finally get his boots on this week with Rocks clash at Gosport Borough on Tuesday surviving the cold.

Despite most other National League South games being postponed, East Thurrock’s fixture in Hampshire went ahead.

And it would prove to be a fine night for Rocks and Clark with the away side netting four times in the first half.

It was 4-1 at the break and East Thurrock managed to score the only goal of the second period to hand out a thrashing.

Rocks and Clark produced a strong response after suffering back-to-back defeats away to Dartford and at home to Braintree Town earlier this month.

Orient’s young centre back will aim to help East Thurrock get another positive result at Hungerford Town this weekend.

There was no Rian McLean or Sam Alderson in the St Neots Town squad for their Southern Football League Premier Division encounter at Banbury United on Saturday.

McLean actually played for O’s under-18s during their 2-1 win over Barnet and completed the whole match.

Alderson and McLean would have hoped to play some part on Tuesday when the Saints hosted Slough Town, but the match was called off due to a frozen pitch.

The O’s academy duo will look to have an impact on Saturday when high-flying Hitchin Town visit.

Cambridge City confirmed on Tuesday that Tristan Abrahams had returned to Orient after his loan spell.

The Premier Division club were without a fixture last weekend and O’s young striker has now departed the Lilywhites.

With Jordan Bowery recently leaving Orient to sign for Crewe Alexandra on loan, Abrahams could be set for a chance with the first team at Brisbane Road.

Pat Adamson started for Soham Town Rangers at Haringey Borough in the Ryman North last weekend.

But it was a day to forget for the Greens and the O’s teenager as they conceded three times in each half to lose 6-0.

Adamson played 85 minutes on the 3G pitch and would have hoped to help Soham Town bounce back on Tuesday.

Unfortunately their fixture at Brightlingsea Regent was called off just before kick-off because of a frozen pitch.

The cold temperatures ensured Sam Roach and Dan Happe were also without a game for Histon on Saturday.

Both were aiming to help the Stutes win for a fourth consecutive time, but their Southern Football League Division One fixture at home to Chalfont St Peter was postponed.

Roach and Happe will hope the weather warms up by the time Histon travel to Kidlington this weekend with just three places separating the two teams.

Related articles

Keywords: Jordan Bowery Haringey Borough Brisbane Braintree Town Haringey Borough

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham Sports News

School Sport: Nelson pupils conquer Newham rivals

9 minutes ago
Nelson won the key stage two mixed basketball competition staged by the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership

Youngsters battle it out in basketball competition

Langdon Academy Sport Partnership

Clapton boss buoyant ahead of Barking battle

14:00 George Sessions
Clapton manager Jon Fowell and assistant Andre Thomas look on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Two local rivals go head-to-head at the Old Spotted Dog this weekend and spectators can pay just £1 to watch the match

James Peagram

Orient loanees frustrated by cold weather

12:00 George Sessions
A number of matches on Saturday were postponed due to frozen pitches (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Michael Clark enjoyed a win with East Thurrock, but Tristan Abrahams has returned to Brisbane Road this week

Jordan Bowery

Hutton Old Boys homing in on more silverware

11:00
Hutton Old Boys celebrate winning the Essex Saturday Veterans Cup in 2016 (Mikey Cartwright/essexfa.com)

Cup draws revealed by Essex FA

Braintree Town

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

London Lions mauled by Wolves

London Lions captain Joe Ikhinmwin in action against Worcester at the Copper Box Arena (pic Graham Hodges)

Wapping serve notice in friendly

Wapping's men took on Wimbledon in a friendly (pic Iain McAuslan)

West Ham Winston is delighted to see the team into the top 10

West Ham United's Winston Reid (centre) hugs team-mate Pedro Obiang after the Premier League match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough.

West Ham’s Cousins is Miles better

West Ham's Miles Cousins

10 ways to run your first 10k this year

Young and old enjoy the Great Newham Run
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now