Leyton Orient legend Dean Cox will return to Brisbane Road with Crawley Town on Boxing Day

Dean Cox celebrates after scoring deep into stoppage time for Leyton Orient at Northampton Town last season (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

Monday’s League Two fixture offers O’s supporters a chance to bid farewell to ex-player, but the focus at 1pm has to be on winning three points

Crawley Town visit Leyton Orient on Boxing Day and the League Two match will offer O’s fans the opportunity to finally bid farewell to a legend and one of their longest-serving players in recent times.

Dean Cox’s departure from Brisbane Road on September 1 stunned the supporters of the east London club.

The Orient number seven left by ‘mutual consent’ much to the disappointment and surprise of many.

Why Cox and O’s parted ways will probably remain a mystery, though one of the saddest parts of all was the handling of the affair.

A short statement was confirmation the former Brighton & Hove Albion winger had exited Brisbane Road and it meant Orient fans didn’t have a chance to properly say goodbye.

Understandably an outpouring of emotion and frustration occurred on social media with a huge majority of supporters unhappy with the decision, yet taking the time to thank Cox for all of his effort and loyalty.

Monday gives the O’s legend and Brisbane Road faithful a chance to finally bid farewell to one other.

Andy Edwards will certainly be pleased Cox is unable to feature for Crawley against his old club having left after the summer transfer window shut.

With Scott Kashket haunting Orient for Wycombe Wanderers last weekend, it is safe to assume the Red Devils ace would have done the same.

Cox will travel with Crawley to east London and probably arrive an hour and a half before kick-off like most away teams do at Brisbane Road.

With Monday’s match starting at 1pm, there could be a larger number of fans than normal outside the West Stand at roughly 11.30am.

Some Orient supporters will see the opportunity to see Cox again as the perfect late Christmas present.

Yet it is a crucial match for both clubs and Edwards will be desperate for O’s to take all three points.

Orient won at Brisbane Road last time out, though had lost their previous eight games on home soil before the 1-0 success over Accrington Stanley.

During that terrible run, Cox’s absence was heavily felt and how they could do with somebody of his quality on the wing now.

With Harry Cornick out injured, Edwards only has Gavin Massey, Sandro Semedo and Ulrich Nnomo to play out wide and the latter two remain raw like current academy star Josh Koroma.

Cox will most likely be sitting in the West Stand for the match and can actually enjoy the occasion rather than get himself focused to play.

Monday is a chance for the 29-year-old and Orient to finally say goodbye, yet at 1pm attention must switch to the game.

It is a crucial match for Edwards and despite a lot of recent disappointment; the O’s players need the fans behind them for 90 minutes on Boxing Day.

Like against Accrington, there could be several nervy periods, but what is vitally important for Orient is points.

Thank Cox for his contribution to the club on Monday, but get behind the players once the first whistle blows.