Search

Advanced search

Leyton Orient forward Rowan Liburd: Tom Parkes’ red card against Wycombe Wanderers was crucial

PUBLISHED: 13:00 04 April 2017

Leyton Orient defender Tom Parkes tries to win the ball from Wycombe Wanderers Garry Thompson, but is sent off for a high tackle (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient defender Tom Parkes tries to win the ball from Wycombe Wanderers Garry Thompson, but is sent off for a high tackle (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

Striker, on loan from Stevenage, felt O’s performed well under new boss Omer Riza and were unlucky against the Chairboys

Comment
Referee Charles Breakspear shows the red card to Leyton Orient defender Tom Parkes (out of picture) and O's vice-captain Liam Kelly (left) shows his frustration (pic: Simon O'Connor).Referee Charles Breakspear shows the red card to Leyton Orient defender Tom Parkes (out of picture) and O's vice-captain Liam Kelly (left) shows his frustration (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Rowan Liburd felt Leyton Orient could have gone on to achieve a positive result against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday if Tom Parkes hadn’t received a red card in the first half.

The O’s looked in control against the Chairboys before the ex-Bristol Rovers defender was sent off for a high challenge on Garry Thompson.

Matt Bloomfield opened the scoring for Wycombe soon after before Myles Weston added a second for Wycombe in controversial circumstances after pushing Jens Janse in the build-up.

Liburd said: “We started the game really well and had the sending-off not happened I think we could have kicked on and got something from the game and got a few goals and the win.

“When you are down the bottom normally everything that goes wrong happens, but we just need to stick with it and keep fighting.”

Although Orient were on top during Saturday’s match, they had made similar good starts against Crawley Town, Doncaster Rovers and Accrington Stanley before losing.

Despite being two goals down at the break, O’s didn’t crumble and showed plenty of fight in the second half.

The Orient supporters were also brilliant and got behind the team throughout the second half.

Liburd added: “They are brilliant and they back you all the time and support you and because they are so close you can really feel their sense of energy and that they want you to do well.”

Orient played a 3-4-3 formation on Saturday under new boss Omer Riza and it looked to work in the opening exchanges.

Stevenage loanee Liburd appeared to thrive with two players up alongside him and did well from the start.

The striker admitted the transition from Danny Webb to Riza was easy because he was already part of the coaching team.

“I think because we have worked with the gaffer before we know what to expect, so it is good,” said Liburd.

“The formation was worth trying and when you are playing and things don’t go your way sometimes change is good.

“Hopefully people remember the first 20 minutes against Wycombe and it gives them something to look forward to next Saturday.”

Related articles

Keywords: Tom Parkes Danny Webb Crawley Town Bristol

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham Sports News

Orient players could face the sack if they strike

11:00 George Sessions

O’s fans have backed the squad protesting by not playing this weekend’s match at Cambridge, but if they did so they would breach the terms in their contract

Football League

London Lions clip eagles wings to clinch play-off spot

08:34 Phil Groves

London Lions 93 Newcastle Eagles 85

UN Court

We will upset teams in Division One claims experienced Chopra

08:00 Exclusive by George Sessions

29-year-old discusses what Chelmsford-based club can expect to face in the top-flight and their mentality

Alastair Cook

Arsenal deserved to win says West Ham boss Bilic

01:34 Lee Power

Manager realistic after 3-0 loss at Emirates Stadium

James Collins

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read sport

Fowell full of praise for Clapton players and staff

Dramatic title win for Wapping men

Shoujin Karate Kai members get call-ups

West Ham’s stand-in skipper insists this is not a relegation battle

West Ham’s Riley races to London title

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now