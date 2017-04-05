Search

Advanced search

Leyton Orient boss Omer Riza to keep using Antonio Conte’s fashionable 3-4-3 formation

PUBLISHED: 16:00 05 April 2017

Leyton Orient manager Omer Riza issues instructions from the Gallery after being sent to the stands at half time (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient manager Omer Riza issues instructions from the Gallery after being sent to the stands at half time (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

37-year-old discusses playing with three central defenders and wing-backs plus protecting O’s younger players

Comment

Leyton Orient manager Omer Riza has revealed he favours using the 3-4-3 formation which has helped Antonio Conte’s Chelsea earn so much success this season and is likely to continue using it during his time in charge of the League Two club.

The O’s lined up with three central defenders and wing-backs on Saturday against Wycombe Wanderers, but suffered a 2-0 defeat.

Orient looked comfortable despite having little time to work on it and their fifth boss of the campaign is likely to use it again at Cambridge United this weekend.

Riza said: “3-4-3 is a formation I favour. I was a striker in my playing days and I like to attack and have options up front.

“When I was playing, if I received the ball I wanted to have people around me and to play balls forward and have support in front of me.

“It was a three at the back and four in midfield, but we had Jens Janse on the right and Callum Kennedy on the left and both are defence-minded, so we wanted to be solid.

“When you have work horses like Liam Kelly and Michael Collins in the middle, who have worked tirelessly all season and with quality to boot, it made sense to play that formation.

“I thought we were the better side on Saturday, even with the problems we faced, and in the second half we had good possession where we could have possibly got a goal back.”

Orient certainly started brightly against the Chairboys before Tom Parkes was sent off for a high tackle on Garry Thompson.

Wycombe took full advantage with Matt Bloomfield and Myles Weston scoring, although the latter occurred in controversial circumstances.

It was a difficult first match for Riza, who was without several experienced players due to injury.

Goalkeepers Alex Cisak and Charlie Grainger are both currently out with groin issues, so Sam Sargeant started again versus Wycombe.

There was also a place on the bench for under-18 stopper Arthur Janata on Saturday and Riza discussed his potential.

But admitted the young goalkeeper and the various other academy players shouldn’t be in this pressure situation.

“Arthur is only a first-year scholar and he is a great lad with a great attitude. He works hard like all of the young boys,” said Riza.

“They have all been through a lot this season and they have all had opportunities that they maybe shouldn’t have had this year.

“Should Arthur be on the bench at 17? No. Should our other boys who have played plenty of games this year be playing? No, so we have to protect them a little bit.

“But when you don’t have any other options it is hard and our two other goalkeepers Charlie and Alex are injured.

“Arthur is a good goalkeeper. I wouldn’t want to throw him in if I had to, but if I had to I would.”

Janata could be on the bench again at Cambridge with both Cisak and Grainger still struggling with groin problems.

Related articles

Keywords: Alex Cisak Sam Sargeant Callum Kennedy Liam Kelly Tom Parkes Charlie Grainger Cambridge

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham Sports News

Orient players could face the sack if they strike

59 minutes ago George Sessions

O’s fans have backed the squad protesting by not playing this weekend’s match at Cambridge, but if they did so they would breach the terms in their contract

Football League

London Lions clip eagles wings to clinch play-off spot

08:34 Phil Groves

London Lions 93 Newcastle Eagles 85

UN Court

We will upset teams in Division One claims experienced Chopra

08:00 Exclusive by George Sessions

29-year-old discusses what Chelmsford-based club can expect to face in the top-flight and their mentality

Alastair Cook

Arsenal deserved to win says West Ham boss Bilic

01:34 Lee Power

Manager realistic after 3-0 loss at Emirates Stadium

James Collins

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read sport

Fowell full of praise for Clapton players and staff

Dramatic title win for Wapping men

Shoujin Karate Kai members get call-ups

West Ham’s stand-in skipper insists this is not a relegation battle

West Ham’s Riley races to London title

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now