Leyton Orient boss Danny Webb ready for the challenge of keeping Brisbane Road club in League Two

18:30 03 February 2017

Danny Webb is the new manager of Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

33-year-old discusses the influence of his father David Webb and how he’s worked his way up at Leyton Orient

Danny Webb is looking forward to the challenge of making big decisions as manager of Leyton Orient after being appointed last Sunday.

The 33-year-old has been part of the first-team coaching set-up since the summer, but replaced Andy Edwards as boss last week.

With Webb now in charge of the team, he is relishing the opportunity to get Orient playing how he wants them too.

He said: “Alex (Cisak) is available and so are the rest of the players. It is my choice on who starts, who is on the bench and who doesn’t make the squad, so that’s the big challenge that comes with management.

“One thing that my Dad has taught me is that you have to make decisions as a manager. As a first-team coach or an assistant, you are giving an opinion and you take training, but you don’t make decisions or decide who is starting or coming off as a sub.

“That’s the big thing I’ve got this week and I’m prepared to meet it head on. I believe players appreciate being told if they aren’t playing and why or if they are not in the squad or going out on loan.

“For this weekend all the players are available, except for the injured ones of course, so it is up to me to make some decisions.”

Webb’s father, David, started his playing career at Brisbane Road before enjoying success at Chelsea and QPR.

After retiring, Webb senior managed Southend United numerous times in addition to the likes of Brentford and many more clubs.

The current O’s boss admits he’ll use plenty of his fathers principles, but will also very much be his own man.

“I spoke to my Dad this week and he started his playing career at Orient and I’ve started my managerial career here, so that’s nice,” said Webb.

“Everyone is different and there are things I’ll do differently to him, but growing up with his ways as a football man and also as a bloke, it is important I take those principles into my first management job.”

Webb is excited to implement his own ideas onto the Orient players having been part of the coaching set-up this season.

After first joining the club in 2011, the 33-year-old has progressed at the end of every campaign and excelled at Brisbane Road.

The former Southend forward led O’s under-16s to the National Category Three Cup final in 2014 and then moved up to assist Andy Edwards with the under-18s.

Eventually he took over and under his stewardship, the academy clinched the Merit League Two title during the 2015/16 season.

“I had a plan when I first came to Orient in my head that I would try and step up every year, so go from the under-14s, to the under-15s and so on,” said Webb.

“Obviously in the summer I was asked to be a first-team coach, which was tremendous and what this season has enabled me to do is learn and take everything in.

“There has been a lot of changes and there is always speculation and interest in the club for whatever reason, so all of that has given me lots of food for thought.

“It has made me think ‘what would I do in that situation, what could I change or what couldn’t I change’ so in the long run I’m sure this will all help me become a better manager.

“But in the short run, I hope it has given me enough to give us the best chance of staying in this league, which is obviously going to be extremely tough.”

