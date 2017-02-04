Leyton Orient boss Danny Webb praises Alex Cisak’s reaction to being dropped

Leyton Orient manager Danny Webb praised the reaction of Alex Cisak after telling the Australian he would be dropped for today’s League Two clash with Carlisle United.

The former Burnley stopper has been O’s number one all season, but 19-year-old Sam Sargeant was handed an opportunity this afternoon.

Sargeant was unlucky to concede twice during the 2-1 loss to the Cumbrians with the talented teenager making fine saves before both goals.

Webb said: “It’s nothing Alex has done particularly wrong. It is just like leaving other players out, but obviously I understand the goalkeeper gets more attention and rightly so because he has been the number one.

“But I had it in my mind what I wanted to do and I will make decisions, but I’ll always talk to people before. I had a chat with Alex because I didn’t want to read the team out in the dressing room and everybody wonder why he’s not playing.

“I’ll always front up and tell people why and be honest and Alex has reacted fantastically in training. We have Alex, Charlie Grainger and Sam all going for the number one jersey.

“Today was a shame for ‘Sarg’ because he made two very good saves and they’ve scored from them. He is beating himself up a bit, but he’s done very well.”

Cisak posted a message on Twitter after the 2-1 defeat to clarify the situation and stop rumours he had refused to play.

The 27-year-old insisted he’ll be doing everything he can to help Orient move away from the relegation zone in League Two.

“As much as I am disappointed to have not played today, the manager explained his decision to me and I respect that,” said Cisak.

“I have not asked to leave the club and remain fully committed to helping the team in any way I possibly can.”

With Cisak watching from the sidelines, O’s made a strong start at Brisbane Road in Webb’s first match as manager.

Massey opened the scoring for Orient after 25 minutes with a low drive and it sparked wild celebrations from the home supporters.

The Cumbrians equalised nine minutes later, however, when Gary Liddle reacted quickest to tap home after Sargeant brilliantly denied Jamie Devitt’s free kick.

And the away side took the lead in the 68th minute when Jamie Proctor headed home after O’s young goalkeeper had saved from George Waring.

Even despite Orient going behind, the supporters stuck with the players and urged them on until the final whistle at Brisbane Road.

“When we were 2-1 down the fans were great and I think that is because they saw we didn’t throw the towel in,” said Webb.

“I’m not saying players have done that previously, but heads have dropped before and that happens when you are down there, but today heads didn’t drop.

“People made mistakes, but that is fine and this season isn’t about playing perfect football. It is about doing what you can to get the four thousand punters on our side and getting something from the game.

“We were up against a team who I think will breeze into the top three and I’m pleased we kept going and I saw Carlisle’s manager (Keith Curle) on the side panicking so it showed even he thought maybe we’d get something from the game.”

It wasn’t to be for Orient in the end, but there were plenty of positive signs to take from Webb’s first match.

The new O’s boss was present on the touchline throughout and insists he will always look to do that while in charge.

Webb added: “I’ve gone from the under-14s to the first-team in five years, so people will say I’m very inexperienced and they are bang on. I am inexperienced, but I know what I want.

“I won’t get phased by it and whether we are 1-0 up or 5-0 down, I’ll still be out there on the touchline because a lot of those lads I coached when they were 13-years-old.

“They are in a relegation dog fight and technically they should still be in the youth-team, so I’m not going to hide. I want them to look over and see I’m with them and that goes for the senior professionals as well.

“People can think the likes of Nicky Hunt and that can get on with it, but they are putting their bodies on the line and grafting and they need a pat on the back for their efforts.”