Search

Advanced search

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards in the dark over Jay Simpson’s future at Brisbane Road

09:00 09 January 2017

Leyton Orient captain Robbie Weir congratulates Jay Simpson on his goal against Accrington Stanley with Sandro Semedo behind the pair (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient captain Robbie Weir congratulates Jay Simpson on his goal against Accrington Stanley with Sandro Semedo behind the pair (pic: Simon O'Connor).

07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

League Two club will have Sammy Moore available shortly and O’s midfielder is the type of player they need right now

Comment
Sammy Moore in action for Leyton Orient last season at AFC Wimbledon (pic: Simon O'Connor).Sammy Moore in action for Leyton Orient last season at AFC Wimbledon (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards admits it is hard to confirm whether or not Jay Simpson has played his last game for the club.

The forward asked to leave Brisbane Road at the end of 2016 and hasn’t made an appearance for O’s since December 17.

Charlton Athletic, Coventry City and Southend United have been linked with the 28-year-old, but none are understood to have tabled a bid as of yet.

“I don’t know if Jay has played his last game for the club. It is hard to say right now,” said Edwards.

“Until anything is finalised it is difficult to say. Things can change, but at the moment he is not available.

“We have to work with the decent group of players we have got, we’d like more competition, but we have just got to keep going.”

Edwards later added: “I can’t comment on who has made Jay unavailable.”

One person who hasn’t made his last appearance for Orient is Sammy Moore with the midfielder set for a return to east London shortly.

The former AFC Wimbledon ace was a regular last season, but departed E10 to link up with Dover Athletic in August.

Moore joined the Whites on a loan deal until January 14 with O’s surprisingly not inserting a recall clause.

“I envisage Sammy coming back so that will be a plus for us. He has played a lot of games for Dover,” said Edwards.

“The reports we’ve had back have said he has done well so he will be a welcome addition to the squad.”

Unfortunately Moore may not be available for this weekend’s clash with Portsmouth because officially his loan doesn’t end until after Saturday.

But he is the type of player Orient need right now as they come to terms with the fact they are in a relegation battle.

With Robbie Weir ruled out for the rest of the season due to anterior cruciate ligament damage to his knee, Edwards has a lack of options in the centre of midfield.

Moore will bring welcome competition and the 29-year-old will relish the battle to stay in the Football League more than most.

The popular midfielder is no stranger to a relegation fight and played an integral part during Wimbledon’s successful bid to avoid the drop in the 2012/13 campaign.

Edwards is likely to have Moore available for Orient’s crucial encounter at home to Morecambe on January 21, which means Freddy Moncur could remain part of the squad for the trip to high-flying Portsmouth.

The 20-year-old impressed on loan at National League South outfit Bishop’s Stortford after joining on October 28.

But Moncur was recalled by O’s ahead of their clash with Barnet and was an unused substitute at Brisbane Road on Saturday.

Edwards added: “I don’t know what will happen with Freddy at the moment. We have a very young squad. He was back with us on Saturday and has done well at Bishop’s Stortford and may or may not get an opportunity. We’ll have to wait and see.”

Related articles

Keywords: Andy Edwards Jay Simpson Sammy Moore Football League Coventry City London Portsmouth

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham Sports News

Clapton look to leapfrog Barking with Haringey win

16:30 George Sessions
A Clapton player looks to attack (pic Tim Edwards)

Tons assistant manager Andre Thomas delighted with thrilling victory away to Stansted last weekend

Essex Senior League

Gr-eight win for East London

14:30
An East London player goes on the attack against Basildon (pic Tim Edwards)

East London 45 Basildon 3

London

McMillan: London game just like any other

13:00 Ned Keating
Head Coach Nate McMillan (second left) of Indiana Pacers (pic: Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images)

Denver Nuggets host Indiana Pacers at The O2 Arena on Thursday

United States

LOFT call on Becchetti to sell O’s and it looks like he will

12:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient president Francesco Becchetti (second row, middle) looks on with head of recruitment Rob Gagliardi, chief operating officer Vito Miceli and chief executive Alessandro Angelieri in the first row (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The signs suggest Italian is ready to listen to offers for Brisbane Road club, but a change of ownership isn’t going to happen overnight

Andy Edwards

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

LOFT call on Becchetti to sell O’s and it looks like he will

Leyton Orient president Francesco Becchetti (second row, middle) looks on with head of recruitment Rob Gagliardi, chief operating officer Vito Miceli and chief executive Alessandro Angelieri in the first row (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Manor Youth are champions of Newham

Manor Youth celebrate their win

Orient boss in dark over Simpson’s future

Leyton Orient captain Robbie Weir congratulates Jay Simpson on his goal against Accrington Stanley with Sandro Semedo behind the pair (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Clapton look to leapfrog Barking with Haringey win

A Clapton player looks to attack (pic Tim Edwards)

Gr-eight win for East London

An East London player goes on the attack against Basildon (pic Tim Edwards)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now