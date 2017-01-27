Search

Advanced search

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards hopes to finish January on high note by getting result at Mansfield Town

12:00 27 January 2017

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)

Simon O'Connor Photography

Brisbane Road club face former loanee Shaq Coulthirst this weekend and Edwards explains how he was never set for an Orient return

Comment
Leyton Orient players show their disappointment following the final whistle at Exeter City (pic: Simon O'Connor).Leyton Orient players show their disappointment following the final whistle at Exeter City (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Andy Edwards has challenged his Leyton Orient squad to finish a difficult January with a positive result at Mansfield Town this weekend.

The O’s travel to Field Mill on Saturday hoping to stop a run of three consecutive League Two defeats.

Mansfield, managed by Steve Evans, are 12th, but haven’t lost in the division since the turn of the year.

Edwards said: “We need to start grinding out results and being hard to play against because it hasn’t always been the case recently.

“We need to carry on working hard like we are every day and then make sure we show it on a Saturday when it matters.

“Mansfield is going to be tough, but every game is tough in this division, especially when you are down the bottom.”

Shaq Coulthurst scores against Carlisle United on January 11 2014 - his only goal for Leyton Orient during his previous loan spell (pic: Simon O'Connor).Shaq Coulthurst scores against Carlisle United on January 11 2014 - his only goal for Leyton Orient during his previous loan spell (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient will come up against a familiar face this weekend and somebody who was linked with a return to Brisbane Road earlier this month.

Former Tottenham Hotspur youngster Shaq Coulthirst joined Mansfield on loan from League One outfit Peterborough United on January 19.

And the former O’s loanee netted on his Stags debut during last Saturday’s 3-1 victory at Cambridge United.

Posh director of football Barry Fry suggested Edwards was desperate to sign Coulthirst in a recent interview, but the O’s boss explained: “I spoke to Barry about a number of players and it was more him offering us Shaq, than us going for him.

“We were more interested in another person at Peterborough because signing Shaq was never really a goer for us.

“He is obviously an ex-loanee and a good player who has more experience now than when he was previously with us, so he’s a real threat.

Shaq Coulthirst in action for Leyton Orient on his debut against Yeovil Town on January 4 2014 (pic: Simon O'Connor).Shaq Coulthirst in action for Leyton Orient on his debut against Yeovil Town on January 4 2014 (pic: Simon O'Connor).

“We are going to have to watch him and they have Matt Green, who was on the bench on Saturday, and other options we need to be aware of.”

Edwards believes there are definitely eight teams battling to avoid relegation down to the National League this season.

Morecambe are one of those sides, which is why last weekends postponement, due to a frozen Brisbane Road pitch, was so frustrating for Orient.

Even though Edwards doesn’t envisage the Stags being part of the fight to survive, he’s determined to take points off them this Saturday.

“We were hoping to drag Morecambe back to us, so that was why it was so gutting it was off last weekend,” said Edwards.

“I think there are eight teams who are all fighting to avoid finishing in the bottom two, so we need to start getting results.

“Mansfield don’t really come into the equation, they are a little further ahead, but we need to try and get a positive result this weekend.”

Related articles

Keywords: Andy Edwards National League Peterborough Brisbane Mansfield Town

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham Sports News

O’s boss hopes to finish January on high note

10 minutes ago George Sessions
Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)

Brisbane Road club face former loanee Shaq Coulthirst this weekend and Edwards explains how he was never set for an Orient return

Andy Edwards

UEL women serve up Oxford scalp

10:00 Sam Few
UEL women's volleyball squad enjoyed a straight-sets win over Oxford (pic Cristian Cojocariu)

UEL 3 Oxford 0

University of East London

UEL pip UCL to basketball points

08:00 Lewis McKean
UEL held off UCL in a tight contest (pic Cristian Cojocariu)

UEL 68 UCL 64

University of East London

The East London Football Podcast: West Ham’s free weekend; Leyton Orient, Dagenham & Redbridge on the road

07:12
West Ham United's Andy Carroll celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Premier League match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough.

Archant’s Dave Evans, George Sessions and Ned Keating discuss the latest topics affecting our clubs

Andy Carroll

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

London Lions mauled by Wolves

London Lions captain Joe Ikhinmwin in action against Worcester at the Copper Box Arena (pic Graham Hodges)

West Ham Winston is delighted to see the team into the top 10

West Ham United's Winston Reid (centre) hugs team-mate Pedro Obiang after the Premier League match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough.

Wapping serve notice in friendly

Wapping's men took on Wimbledon in a friendly (pic Iain McAuslan)

West Ham’s Cousins is Miles better

West Ham's Miles Cousins

Foster: Great Newham Run can be as big as Great North Run

Brendan Foster with competitors at last year's Great Newham Run
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now