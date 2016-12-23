Search

Advanced search

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards eyes late Christmas present

09:00 23 December 2016

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards looks on at Wycombe Wanderers

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards looks on at Wycombe Wanderers

Simon O'Connor Photography

Win over Crawley Town on Boxing Day would be perfect gift for O’s supporters

Comment

Andy Edwards knows Leyton Orient must pick up points over Christmas to give themselves a great opportunity of climbing the League Two table.

Crawley Town visit Brisbane Road on Boxing Day (Monday) before Cambridge United make the trip on New Years Eve.

The O’s then face the lengthy journey to Exeter City on January 2 and all three are pivotal fixtures with the east Londoners just above the bottom two.

Edwards said: “We talked right from the start about the need to get points on the board to move away from the relegation zone.

“We have to realistic in terms of our expectations and getting points over the Christmas period is vital.

“It’s cliché but they are all massive games and Crawley got a good result on Saturday so it will be another tough match.

“But I don’t think there is much difference between the teams at the top to the bottom and you saw that at Wycombe.”

Crawley beat Newport County 3-1 last weekend to move up to 11th in the table having defeated Crewe Alexander the previous Saturday.

Yet the Red Devils have been inconsistent with a 5-0 thrashing at Yeovil Town on December 3 highlighting that point.

If Orient are to get some joy against Crawley, they’ll have to be more creative than they were at Wycombe.

Although Edwards team looked threatening during the first 45 minutes at Adams Park, they couldn’t produce anything after the break.

“We have different players with different attributes. Paul McCallum is our top goalscorer and everybody knows the pedigree Jay Simpson has got,” said the Orient boss.

“We’ve got attacking options and it is finding the best combination and finding the best system. When you’re down there and confidence is low, we have to be organised, disciplined and structured.

“We’re trying to give the players that and give them a belief in what we do and we beat Accrington 1-0 and now we’ve lost 1-0 at Wycombe. We have to keep working at it obviously, but it is very hard to coach creativity and confidence.”

Related articles

Keywords: Andy Edwards Jay Simpson Paul McCallum Newport County Newport Exeter City Crawley Town Yeovil Town

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham Sports News

Edwards eyes late Christmas present

09:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards looks on at Wycombe Wanderers

Win over Crawley Town on Boxing Day would be perfect gift for O’s supporters

Andy Edwards

The East London Football Podcast: Busy time for Hammers, O’s and Daggers

07:00
West Ham United's Mark Noble celebrates scoring his side's goal against Hull City with Dimitri Payet

Archant’s Dave Evans, George Sessions and Ned Keating discuss the latest topics affecting our clubs

Slaven Bilic

Cox returns to Brisbane Road with Crawley

Yesterday, 17:00 George Sessions
Dean Cox celebrates after scoring deep into stoppage time for Leyton Orient at Northampton Town last season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Monday’s League Two fixture offers O’s supporters a chance to bid farewell to ex-player, but the focus at 1pm has to be on winning three points

Josh Koroma

Clapton’s Fowell still trying to catch Barking

Yesterday, 16:00 George Sessions
A Clapton player looks to attack (pic Tim Edwards)

Tons boss has a lot of respect for Mayesbrook Park club after watching his team close gap on Blues with win at FC Romania

Essex Senior League

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Basketball England reveal new national programme plans

Basketball England have been holding a National junior training camp in Manchester

Clapton didn’t play ‘to full potential’

Clapton have enjoyed big crowds at the Old Spotted Dog in recent years, but supporters are currently boycotting home matches (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Davis: Abandoned Basildon match will be replayed

London Bari in Essex Senior League action (pic: Tim Edwards)

Bari edge out Manor

London Bari in Essex Senior League action at the Old Spotted Dog (pic: Tim Edwards).

LOFT believe O’s ‘getting worse’ at communicating

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Play With A Legend).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now