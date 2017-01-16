Search

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards delighted with Sammy Moore’s contribution at Portsmouth

10:00 16 January 2017

Leyton Orient midfielder Sammy Moore dribbles past Portsmouth's Michael Smith (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient midfielder Sammy Moore dribbles past Portsmouth's Michael Smith (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

45-year-old discusses return of ex-AFC Wimbledon midfielder, hails Alex Cisak’s character and discusses his lack of options out wide

Leyton Orient players walk off at full-time after losing 2-1 to Portsmouth at Fratton Park (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Andy Edwards was full of praise for Leyton Orient midfielder Sammy Moore after making his first appearance of the season for the east Londoners at Portsmouth on Saturday.

The 29-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Dover Athletic in the National League before returning to Brisbane Road last week.

Moore was back in the O’s starting XI at Fratton Park and although he gave away a penalty, it was very harsh and the midfielders overall performance was impressive.

Edwards said: “It’s good to have Sammy back. He’s spent the last few months in the National League, so I’m sure it was fantastic for him to be back in the side at a venue like Portsmouth.

“I thought he was excellent from the start and was competitive. He gives us competition for places and knows this level and we need his experience along with the others to try and push us on.”

The Orient boss also hailed the character of goalkeeper Alex Cisak, who produced a fine penalty save in the first half from Conor Chaplin.

Chaplin opened the scoring a couple of minutes later, but O’s Australian bounced back well after a poor error during the 3-1 defeat at Barnet on January 7.

“Alex did really well and showed good character to come back from a mistake he openly admitted he made against Barnet,” said Edwards.

“We need more of that and like I said, we thought it wasn’t a penalty and justice was done to an extent, but two minutes later they score a goal which appears two-yards offside so it was very difficult to take.”

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Alex Cisak dives to his left to tip Conor Chaplin's penalty for Portsmouth wide (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Edwards, as revealed on Friday, again explained Orient are unlikely to make any signings as it stands in January.

The 45-year-old conceded they are very light out wide with Gavin Massey and Sandro Semedo the only real options on the wing.

Josh Koroma has caught the eye when given a chance, but is only 18 and summer signing Ulrich Nnomo has failed to impress in his seven appearances.

“At the moment it is finding that solution from within and we’re hoping Liam Kelly will be back in a month,” said Edwards.

“He’s been out a long time, so we have to be patient with him, but we are on thin ice in terms of picking up a couple of other injuries in the team.

“Gavin and Sandro are our only wide players. I thought both done very well at Portsmouth with Gavin being exceptional, but it leaves us light.

“It does offer an opportunity to a number of young players and we have several good youth-team players, but the jump up is a big one.

“Myles Judd was excellent at Portsmouth and individually they all have a part to play like Sam Dalby and we have a few on the bench, but collectively it is too big an ask.”

Edwards also revealed some initial talks between the club and Michael Collins took place last week.

Leyton Orient midfielder Michael Collins tries his luck from outside the area at Portsmouth (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The midfielders contract expires at the end of January and O’s could certainly do with offering him a new deal.

“I’m hoping something gets sorted with Michael and resolved,” said Edwards. “There have been talks over the last couple of days I think, but I’ve not managed to find out the exact details.”

