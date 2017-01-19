Search

Advanced search

Gavin Massey remains hopeful Leyton Orient can avoid relegation to the National League

10:00 19 January 2017

Leyton Orient forward Paul McCallum hugs Gavin Massey after equalising at Portsmouth (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient forward Paul McCallum hugs Gavin Massey after equalising at Portsmouth (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

In-form winger looks ahead to fixtures against Morecambe and Mansfield Town and discusses the 3-5-2 formation

Comment
Gavin Massey lets fly to equalise for Leyton Orient at Portsmouth (pic Simon O'Connor)Gavin Massey lets fly to equalise for Leyton Orient at Portsmouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

Gavin Massey believes the next two games could be vital if Leyton Orient are to avoid relegation from League Two this season.

The 24-year-old, speaking before it was revealed O’s had transfer listed several experienced players, discussed the need to remain positive.

Morecambe visit Brisbane Road this weekend ahead of Orient’s trip to Mansfield Town on Saturday week and both are two winnable fixtures.

“There are loads of points to play for and we have games coming up against teams in and around us,” said Massey.

“Our next couple of matches are winnable, so we need to keep the mood high because the season is not dead and buried.

“We have a lot of games left to play, so there is no point trying to be negative. We need everyone and hopefully we can turn it around.”

Leyton Orient winger Gavin Massey moves forward with the ball (pic: Simon O'Connor).Leyton Orient winger Gavin Massey moves forward with the ball (pic: Simon O'Connor).

After Saturday’s narrow 2-1 defeat to Portsmouth, the mood amongst Orient supporters wasn’t too downbeat.

The O’s had put up a spirited display at Fratton Park and it showed they were willing to fight for survival.

But this week has seen president Francesco Becchetti put Alex Cisak, Callum Kennedy and Tom Parkes up for sale.

Jordan Bowery has already left to join Crewe Alexandra on loan while Alan Dunne departed by mutual consent yesterday.

It means the positive signs witnessed on Saturday at Portsmouth have long been forgotten ahead of this weekend.

The O’s did try a different formation on the south coast, though, with Edwards playing a 3-5-2 formation with wing-backs.

Massey was pushed up front alongside Paul McCallum at Fratton Park and looked a constant threat as a result last weekend.

The ex-Colchester United winger believes it is good for Orient to have a plan B up their sleeve with tough times ahead.

“I think the majority of the time we go 4-4-2, but we worked on the 3-5-2 formation a few weeks back over the Christmas period,” said Massey.

“We didn’t use it in any of those games, but we thought against Portsmouth, with the momentum they have, it was a good time to use it to try and nullify them.

“I think it worked, but once the second goal went in we had to change again to push for the equaliser.

“But I definitely feel it is something we can use as a plan B throughout the season and it was a good choice by the manager.”

After a tumultuous week in east London, Massey’s sensational strike against Pompey is without doubt the highlight of the past seven days.

It was a stunning curling effort which lobbed David Forde in the Portsmouth goal to spark wild celebrations in the away end.

Massey added: “I didn’t really see the goalkeeper off his line, but obviously Paul did very well and held the ball up.

“I called for it early because I had a picture in my mind of what I was going to do and I was very happy to pull it off.

“You could hear a pin drop straight after the goal went in, but three points is all that matters right now.”

Related articles

Keywords: Alex Cisak Jordan Bowery Gavin Massey Callum Kennedy Tom Parkes Francesco Becchetti Alan Dunne Paul McCallum London Mansfield Town Portsmouth

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham Sports News

Massey remains hopeful Orient can avoid relegation

39 minutes ago George Sessions
Leyton Orient forward Paul McCallum hugs Gavin Massey after equalising at Portsmouth (pic: Simon O'Connor).

In-form winger looks ahead to fixtures against Morecambe and Mansfield Town and discusses the 3-5-2 formation

Alex Cisak

NBA Global Games are a big hit again

Yesterday, 15:30 Ned Keating at The O2 Arena
Denver Nuggets Kenneth Faied (right) and Indiana Pacers Kevin Seraphin (left) during the NBA Global Game at the O2 Arena, London (pic Adam Davy/PA)

London hosted its sixth regular season game last Thursday, which was another sell-out

Manuel Lanzini

Dunne departs O’s

Yesterday, 14:34 George Sessions
Alan Dunne in action for Leyton Orient against Portsmouth in October (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Former Millwall defender struggled for form at Brisbane Road and isn’t expected to be only player to leave E10 this week

Alex Cisak

McCallum backs Orient’s Dalby to kick on

Yesterday, 14:00 George Sessions
Sam Dalby celebrates after scoring four minutes into his Leyton Orient full debut (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Andy Edwards discusses 17-year-old striker, who is set to return from injury this weekend

Liam Kelly

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

O’s place several experienced players on transfer list

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Alex Cisak tackles Exeter City forward Reuben Reid (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham’s Cottee: I scored one like Andy Carroll!

West Ham legend Tony Cottee

St Bonaventure’s enjoy NBA experience

St Bonaventure's pupils won a Jr NBA Global Games basketball competition at UEL

Thomas warns Clapton not to get carried away

Lanre Vigo of Clapton and Reside Coxi Sebastfao of Redbridge compete for the ball (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Double delight for East London

East London Wyverns beat Chingford seconds at the Memorial Ground
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now