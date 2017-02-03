Danny Webb wants to give Leyton Orient fans something to get excited about ahead of Carlisle United clash

Danny Webb is hoping to give the Leyton Orient supporters something to get excited about ahead of two huge League Two games at Brisbane Road over the next week.

The former O’s under-18 manager believes it is astonishing so many fans have carried on turning up to support the team on match days despite the bad form.

Carlisle United make the trip to east London tomorrow before Morecambe visit on Tuesday and Orient’s boss is keen to give the supporters something to shout about.

“Saturday will be a tough test, but any game in League Two is and you have sides like Doncaster Rovers and Plymouth Argyle, who are running away with it,” said Webb.

“Carlisle are one of the strongest teams we’ve faced this season, but I’m trying to put the focus on our players and how we want to play.

“I want to give the fans something to get a little bit excited about because it is very easy when you are second bottom to be negative and you can worry too much about the opposition and the tactics they’ll play.

“The worse thing you can do when you are down there, things are low and supporters aren’t happy is to focus on how well other teams are doing. Sometimes that can have an adverse effect on players, but it doesn’t mean we’ll go into the game blind.

“For me, this week, I didn’t want to overcomplicate things and what I want is to make our best players play better and focus all our attention on getting the fans off their seats in the first 10 minutes and getting behind the boys.”

The Orient manager thanked the supporters for their continued backing at Brisbane Road despite the club sitting 23rd in the table.

Even though the O’s results, especially at home, have been poor this campaign, the east Londoners have regularly had over four thousands fans in attendance.

Webb added: “It’s very hard to expect supporters from the first minute to sing as one and be partisan when you are second bottom and they haven’t had much to sing about all season.

“Even the clubs at the top sometimes need a spark and I was saying this week, the crowds we are getting, for where we are in the table, are excellent.

“I was at Southend United when we were mid-table in the fourth division and we were getting less than three thousand, so for us to be getting four and five thousand when we are down the bottom is great.

“The initial thing for me is the turn out and if that can continue it would be fantastic, but we have to give the fans something to sing about and hopefully they stick with us.”

With Webb only taking over on Sunday, it gave him little time to make his mark in the January transfer window, which shut on Tuesday at 11pm.

The O’s boss was pleased to be able to bring in Rowan Liburd and Jordan Green on loan from Stevenage and AFC Bournemouth respectively.

He also revealed Paul McCallum is only set to spend a couple of weeks out injured despite leaving Mansfield Town on crutches last Saturday.

Orient’s top goalscorer appeared to suffer anterior cruciate ligament damage again, but it wasn’t the case and he will return to action this month.

“Sunday evening I was offered the job and Tuesday evening the transfer window closed, so it was difficult. My first thoughts were what we can do in training, what way can we play on Saturday and then I thought about the players,” said Webb.

“I had an opinion and a view on people coming in and people going out and for me Jordan and Rowan will hopefully bring something different to what we had before.

“Ollie (Palmer) has gone to Luton Town. He was a really good lad and I hope it works out for him. We have Liam Kelly coming back from injury and he’s going to be like a new signing for us.

“Paul McCallum, touch wood, should just be a couple of weeks and Aron Pollock is a week or so away, so we are doing all right.”

Webb reiterated that Orient are bracing themselves for a difficult three months and know their position isn’t going to change overnight.

The Essex resident is well aware O’s fate could go down to the final day of the season, but assured supporters the players will be giving everything.

“Everyone has been up for it in training and they’ve enjoyed it and I’ve given out subtle messages this week about how I want to play and how I want the players to approach things,” said Webb.

“The most important thing for me is whatever happens on a Saturday, we approach training the same way on Monday. This isn’t going to be an overnight fairytale. It could go down to the last day or it might be done before that. I don’t know.

“But I’m very positive and also realistic at the same time. I do think the way the players have trained this week, they’ll be up for it on Saturday and I can assure every Leyton Orient fan that they will be fighting for every ball.”