Danny Webb suffers defeat to Carlisle United in first match as Leyton Orient manager

Danny Webb looks on at Doncaster Rovers earlier in the season

Sky Bet League Two: Leyton Orient 1 Carlisle United 2

Leyton Orient lost their fifth consecutive match in League Two after Carlisle United proved too strong for them at Brisbane Road, but Danny Webb saw some positive signs in his first game in charge.

Gavin Massey put the O’s ahead midway through the first half, but the Cumbrians grabbed a leveller before the break.

And the visitors scored the only goal of the second half to take home the points and keep the east Londoners in the bottom two.

The big news before kick-off was the exclusion of Alex Cisak from the Orient starting XI at Brisbane Road.

Webb confirmed this week that the Australian was available for selection, but Sam Sargeant replaced him with Charlie Grainger on the bench.

Cisak, who was transfer listed during January, impressed at Mansfield Town last weekend despite O’s losing 2-0.

And therefore it was a big surprise to see the former Burnley goalkeeper not involved in the squad.

It handed Sargeant an opportunity and he was making just his second league start and only third appearance of the campaign.

The only changes made by Webb were to bring Myles Judd, Nigel Atangana and Rowan Liburd starting.

Paul McCallum missed out through injury while Sammy Moore and Teddy Mezague dropped to the bench.

Carlisle included former O’s striker Jabo Ibehre in their starting XI and former Orient loanee Nicky Adams.

Webb’s side made a fast start at Brisbane Road, as promised, and won two corners inside the opening three minutes.

Michael Collins wasn’t able to pick out a team-mate from either and Sargeant soon got his first touch when he saved Jamie Proctor’s curling effort.

Orient continued to take the game to the Cumbrians and a couple of Sandro Semedo crosses caused panic in the away penalty area.

Carlisle slowly got a foothold in the contest after quarter of an hour and had a great chance to test Sargeant in the 18th minute.

But the free kick was taken short to Ibehre and his effort ballooned over the North Stand and it remained goalless.

Semedo was looking full of confidence and ran over half the length of the pitch four minutes later before trying to find Sam Dalby in the area.

Unfortunately Jamie Devitt got back in the time and was able to deflect the ball back to goalkeeper Mark Gillespie.

It was another encouraging sign for Orient and soon enough the first goal of Webb’s rein was scored.

Sargeant’s long ball was flicked on inadvertently by Cumbrians captain Luke Joyce and Massey ran through on goal.

The former Colchester United winger didn’t waste any time as he smashed past Gillespie to open the scoring.

Massey wheeled off to celebrate and kicked the advertising board in scenes reminiscent of ex-Newcastle United player Temur Ketsbaia.

Brisbane Road was rocking now with the Orient fans in fine voice, but nine minutes later and Carlisle levelled.

Collins fouled Adams just outside the area and it handed the visitors a good chance to find an equaliser.

Devitt took the free kick and forced Sargeant into a wonderful save, but the ball hit the crossbar and Gary Liddle reacted quickest and fired in the rebound.

It was harsh on Orient’s 19-year-old goalkeeper, who had done fairly well up until that point and impressed.

With Carlisle level, it was crucial O’s responded and didn’t go into their shell and Webb’s team quickly got back on the front foot.

Massey was having a good game and got forward again on the right and came so close to finding Liburd and Dalby in the area.

The O’s had to withstand a spell of pressure towards the end of the first half, but came in level at the break after just one minute of stoppage time.

Carlisle got proceedings underway after the interval and all eyes were on whether Orient would concede early again.

Against Exeter City, Portsmouth and Mansfield Town last month, they switched off and allowed the opposition to find the net.

The Cumbrians nearly did the same in the 49th minute when Ibehre, who looked miles offside, was played in.

Orient’s former striker tried his luck from inside the area, but Sargeant came out well and saved the low effort.

Webb’s team came back well, however, with Massey embarking on an excellent run before finding Dalby.

O’s teenage striker kept the ball brilliantly despite being under pressure and teed up the earlier goalscorer, but Massey’s shot was deflected and came to nothing.

Moore replaced Liburd with an hour played and Semedo moved behind Dalby with Collins going out to the left.

Orient’s substitute immediately got into the action with a fine tackle, but referee Graham Horwood gave the visitors a foul.

Webb showed his frustration on the touchline before Ibehre was hauled off by the Cumrbians, leaving the pitch to a standing ovation.

Two minutes later and the Carlisle supporters were celebrating after taking the lead in controversial circumstances.

Adams crossed in, despite the ball appearing to go out of play, and away substitute George Waring headed goalwards.

Sargeant made another fine save, but Jamie Proctor was free and able to head into the empty net and give the visitors a 2-1 lead.

Orient’s players showed their frustration with the officials while the O’s fans quickly got behind the squad.

The hosts were then handed a lifeline with 14 minutes remaining when Proctor was given a second yellow.

Carlisle’s goalscorer had picked up his first caution less than 60 seconds before receiving his marching orders.

Proctor flew into a tackle with Moore and caught him high and was duly handed a second yellow by Horwood.

Webb introduced youngster Victor Adeboyejo straight after the red and Orient tested Gillespie again.

Moore’s 25-yard effort was easily saved by the Carlisle goalkeeper before O’s boss had to make another change.

Callum Kennedy went down injured and Mezague was brought on for the final seven minutes at Brisbane Road.

Orient continued to pile the pressure on the away side and Atangana flicked a Collins corner towards goal, but Gillespie gathered under pressure.

Five minutes of stoppage time were added on at the end of the 90 and Atangana again went close from a corner.

Webb’s side continued to push, but they couldn’t break down Carlisle and suffered a fifth consecutive defeat.

It keeps O’s in the bottom two ahead of Tuesday’s huge match with Morecambe at Brisbane Road.

Leyton Orient: Sargeant; Judd, Hunt, Parkes, Kennedy (Mezague 83); Massey, Atangana, Collins, Semedo; Liburd (Moore 60), Dalby (Adeboyejo 77).

Unused substitutes: Grainger, Kelly, Koroma, Erichot.

Carlisle United: Gillespie; Liddle, Raynes, Gillesphey; Miller, Devitt, Joyce, Adams (Bailey 85); O’Sullivan (Jones 69); Ibehre (Waring 66), Proctor.

Unused substitutes: Crocombe; Lambe, Miller, McQueen.

Attendance: 4,306 (677 Carlisle United supporters).