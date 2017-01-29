Search

Danny Webb appointed Leyton Orient manager

15:09 29 January 2017

Danny Webb (left) is the new Leyton Orient manager (pic Simon O'Connor)

Simon O'Connor Photography

33-year-old takes over after Andy Edwards resigns

Leyton Orient have confirmed Danny Webb has taken over as manager until the end of the season after Andy Edwards’ departure earlier today.

Webb is O’s fourth permanent appointment of the campaign and has an enormous job on his hands.

Having started the season as first-team coach, the 33-year-old is now manager of an Orient side sitting in the bottom two of League Two.

Yesterdays defeat at Mansfield Town was O’s fourth in a row and they are now in the relegation zone on goal difference.

Top goalscorer Paul McCallum also suffered what appeared a serious injury at Field Mill and may now be set for a spell on the sidelines.

With no reinforcements likely to come in, Webb has been left with the tough task of trying to save Orient this season.

The former academy manager has impressed, however, since joining the Brisbane Road club back in 2011.

Having progressed through the youth ranks, the ex-Southend United striker stepped up to work with the first-team this season.

A bubbly and enthusiast character, Webb has always made it clear he wishes to make it into management and has now been given the chance at O’s.

While the job at hand is a huge one, the former Cambridge United ace will go into it positive and determined to turn around Orient’s fortunes.

Webb’s first match in charge will be at home to Carlisle United next weekend and he will need the backing of everybody associated with O’s.

Keywords: Andy Edwards Paul McCallum Mansfield Town

