Andy Edwards: Leyton Orient know what to expect from Barnet in League Two this weekend

10:00 05 January 2017

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards shows his disappointment at Exeter City (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s boss discusses January transfer window and Southend United register interest in Jay Simpson again

Leyton Orient forward Jay Simpson fires home the only goal of the game against Accrington Stanley (pic: Simon O'Connor).Leyton Orient forward Jay Simpson fires home the only goal of the game against Accrington Stanley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards is expecting a difficult London derby with Barnet on Saturday, but knows O’s can approach the game confident about their form at Brisbane Road.

They took seven points from a possible nine on their own turn during December after losing 1-0 to Exeter City on November 22.

Barnet will be buoyant as they make the short trip, after beating Plymouth Argyle 1-0 on Monday, but Edwards is backing Orient to deliver.

He said: “I know they signed the centre half Ricardo Santos and one or two others recently, so they’ve made some good additions to their squad.

“They have largely had a settled squad over the course of the season so it will be a very tough game.

“Obviously they picked up a good result on Monday against Plymouth too so it will be difficult and it’s a London derby.

“But we’re back at Brisbane Road, so hopefully we can continue what has been an upturn in our home form recently.”

Orient go into the weekend’s match following their heaviest defeat of the league campaign after losing 4-0 away at Exeter on Monday.

It was an extremely poor showing with the hosts stronger throughout at St James Park, but O’s remain 20th in the table.

Edwards added: “It is the manner of the defeat which disappointed me because I can accept losing.

“We went away to Wycombe Wanderers and went down 1-0 to a very good side and you accept it. To come to Exeter and lose 4-0 is not good enough even if they are a decent side.

“Seven points out of nine at home is great, but we did have a good away record and that didn’t show on Monday.”

Orient were without Teddy Mezague (groin), Sandro Semedo (knee) and Sam Dalby (ankle) at Exeter.

All three were forced off against Cambridge United on New Years Eve meanwhile Robbie Weir left the pitch on a stretcher on Monday.

It seemed the O’s captain had suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage to his knee on first viewing.

With that in mind, Orient are in desperate need of adding to their squad in the winter transfer window.

“There are areas we have looked at where we think we are light or maybe we just need more competition for places,” said Edwards.

“We’ve identified areas, but like I say we will have to wait and see what happens with possible transfers.”

Orient look set to be without Jay Simpson again on Saturday after the forward asked to leave the club, before the Cambridge match.

The striker has six months left on his contract and is one of the highest earners at Brisbane Road, with Coventry City and Charlton Athletic believed to be interested in his services.

Southend United were heavily linked with the ex-Arsenal forward during the summer and could be planning a move again according to today’s Echo.

Blues boss Phil Brown confirmed his interest in Simpson, but a lot depends on how much money Orient want for the striker.

