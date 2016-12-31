Search

Advanced search

Andy Edwards knows Leyton Orient are still in relegation battle and wants win at Exeter City

18:36 31 December 2016

Leyton Orient forward Sam Dalby is congratulated by team-mate Paul McCallum (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient forward Sam Dalby is congratulated by team-mate Paul McCallum (pic: Simon O'Connor).

07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

Edwards joked he isn’t fearing the sack ahead of facing Grecians, who got rid of Ian Hendon and Alberto Cavasin in 2016

Comment

Andy Edwards insists Leyton Orient are still in a relegation battle despite enjoying a strong finish to 2016.

The O’s are currently 20th in League Two, though have a five-point cushion over the relegation places.

Ollie Palmer’s rescued a point for Orient against Cambridge United yesterday ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Exeter City.

“It is small steps all the time and I don’t think we can get carried away and I don’t think the supporters can either,” said Edwards.

“We are still in a relegation fight and I stand by that, so we have to be realistic and we’ll set small targets.

“We will keep chipping away at taking points and getting up the table and then maybe we can look at things differently.

“We will travel to Exeter today and assess everybody with regard to picking a team for Monday.”

Edwards has impressed during his short stint as Orient boss, yet could be forgiven for feeling nervous ahead of facing the Grecians.

The last two times Exeter have faced the O’s, it has resulted in the Brisbane Road boss getting the sack.

Ian Hendon lost his job after a 3-1 defeat at home to Paul Tisdale’s side last January and Alberto Cavasin was sacked following a 1-0 loss in November.

“I appreciate you pointing that out,” laughed Edwards when asked about Exeter getting Orient managers the sack.

He joked: “I would hope I have got a few games left in me yet, so we’ll wait and see, but we are going down there to win.”

Edwards feels the academy players have helped Orient finish 2016 positively after a run of two wins, one draw and one defeat.

But the 45-year-old was keen to heap praise on the experience squad members and the supporters, adding: “The youngsters have done well.

“They have loads of energy and enthusiasm and it rubs off on people and it’s infectious, but this has been a group thing. There have been changes and the senior players have a massive part to play.

“Whoever is in the side there needs to be support from the outside and from within the club. I think there is togetherness about the place at the moment.”

Related articles

Keywords: Andy Edwards Ian Hendon Alberto Cavasin Ollie Palmer Exeter City Exeter

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham Sports News

Edwards knows O’s are still in relegation battle

Saturday, December 31, 2016 George Sessions
Leyton Orient forward Sam Dalby is congratulated by team-mate Paul McCallum (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Edwards joked he isn’t fearing the sack ahead of facing Grecians, who got rid of Ian Hendon and Alberto Cavasin in 2016

Andy Edwards

West Ham slip to narrow defeat at champions Leicester City

Saturday, December 31, 2016 Dave Evans at the King Power Stadium
Leicester City's Robert Huth (floor) and West Ham United's Dimitri Payet battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester.

The Hammers had their chances but their excellent run of winning form came to an end at the King Power Stadium

Orient boss hails spirit of team after draw

Saturday, December 31, 2016 George Sessions
Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards celebrates at full time by hugging kitman Ada Martin (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Brisbane Road manager reveals Jay Simpson wasn’t involved in squad because he has asked to leave the club

Ollie Palmer

Sharks bite London Lions

Saturday, December 31, 2016
Zaire Taylor goes on the attack for London Lions against Sheffield (pic Graham Hodges)

London Lions 76 Sheffield Sharks 77

Surrey

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Sharks bite London Lions

Zaire Taylor goes on the attack for London Lions against Sheffield (pic Graham Hodges)

West Ham’s Ayew reaches his goal but Carroll is the vital cog

West Ham United's Andre Ayew celebrates scoring his sides opening goal during the Premier League match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea.

Cottee: 2016 has been unique for West Ham, now we can move forward

West Ham legend Tony Cottee

Edwards full of praise for Orient winger Massey

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards looks on (pic: Simon O'Connor).

QUIZ: Prove your West Ham knowledge with 18 mega hard Premier League questions

If you remember this lot you'll love our new West Ham quiz!
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now