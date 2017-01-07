Search

Advanced search

Andy Edwards hoping to keep Michael Collins at Leyton Orient

18:32 07 January 2017

Michael Collins in action for Leyton Orient earlier this season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Michael Collins in action for Leyton Orient earlier this season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

Brisbane Road boss stresses importance of everybody associated with the club sticking together and believes O’s won’t suffer relegation

Comment

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards is hoping to extend Michael Collins stay in east London with his short-term deal set to run out at the end of the month.

The midfielder produced another solid display during the 3-1 loss at home to Barnet this afternoon, but has been linked with a move abroad in recent days.

Edwards admitted although on paper the options available to him look vast, that is certainly not the case right now.

He said: “The squad does look thin. We have a lot of names on the back of the programme, but nine or so of them are under-21 with less than 10 games under their belts.

“We have injuries and players unavailable to us and Michael Collins has a contract that runs for another three weeks. We’ll have to wait and see what happens with him, but he is somebody we’d like to keep.

“I thought he was very good today. We’ll have to wait and see what we can do in the January transfer window if anything.”

What business Orient do this month has been a topic of debate for a number of weeks and recently it has seemed Edwards may not be allowed to do any business.

The Brisbane Road boss revealed following the defeat today that some of the targets he wanted have gone.

A double by Ricardo Santos and an additional time strike by Curtis Weston handed Barnet the points despite Paul McCallum’s 79th minute header.

Orient drop to 21st as a result, although are four points above the bottom two, but in need of reinforcements.

“I’ve spoke with people at the club about targets, but some of them targets are gone now and at other clubs.

“Teams around us are strengthening and we haven’t had the opportunity yet, but I’d hope we can get players in.

“We need competition in places and you can see with the squad we haven’t got enough depth and in the situation we are in, we need that.”

Orient’s manager stressed the importance of everybody sticking together regardless of whether he can bring players in during the winter transfer window.

With the O’s just a couple of places above the bottom two, relegation remains a big concern this season.

Edwards added: “All of us connected with the club have to accept at the moment we have to work with this group and as staff and supporters we need to try and see the season through and make sure we’re in this division.

“The last two games have proved how tough that is going to be and we have to keep going whatever the situation. Hopefully we can stay up, I’m sure we can and I still believe we will.”

Related articles

Keywords: Andy Edwards Paul McCallum London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham Sports News

Edwards hoping to keep Collins

18:32 George Sessions
Michael Collins in action for Leyton Orient earlier this season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Brisbane Road boss stresses importance of everybody associated with the club sticking together and believes O’s won’t suffer relegation

Andy Edwards

Barnet cut above O’s after Santos double

16:59 George Sessions at Brisbane Road
Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)

Sky Bet League Two: Leyton Orient 1 Barnet 3

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Barnet

09:30 George Sessions
Leyton Orient captain Robbie Weir in action at Exeter City before suffering an injury (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Robbie Weir one of a number of O’s players expected to be unavailable for London derby at Brisbane Road

Liam Kelly

West Ham crash out of FA Cup with embarrassing thrashing by Man City

Yesterday, 22:02 Steve Blowers at the London Stadium
West Ham United's Winston Reid (left) and Sofiane Feghouli appeal to the referee Michael Oliver after their side concede a penalty

The Hammers found Manchester City far too good as they were crushed in devastating style

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Bilic: The story with Zaza at West Ham is over

West Ham United's Simone Zaza appeals during the game

Edwards hoping to keep Collins

Michael Collins in action for Leyton Orient earlier this season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham legend Cottee: Another game ruined; now is the time to help our referees

West Ham legend Tony Cottee

West Ham boss is a big fan of Sunderland and Brentford strikers

Sunderland's Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game from the penalty spot during the Premier League match at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland.

London Lions get 2017 off to scorching start

Action from the BBL clash between London Lions and Surrey Scorchers (pic Graham Hodges)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now