Andy Edwards full of praise for Leyton Orient winger Gavin Massey

17:21 26 December 2016

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards looks on (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ex-Colchester United ace produced stunning performance to help O’s beat Crawley Town in a Boxing Day cracker

Andy Edwards hailed the performance of Leyton Orient winger Gavin Massey after another exceptional performance this time during the 3-2 win over Crawley Town.

The former Colchester United winger played his part in Sam Dalby’s opener before assisting Paul McCallum’s first goal and winning a penalty just before half time.

Even after the break when Crawley responded, Massey provided two much-needed runs late on to relieve some of the pressure.

“I think the last three games Gavin has been exceptional. He is a great professional and has been excellent,” said Edwards.

“We are trying to give him license to get at people because he’s good at it and he can’t forget that.

“If it doesn’t come off, it doesn’t matter just do it again because it only needs to happen once in a game to create a chance.

“Obviously it happened more than once today because he played a part in all of the goals and had a stonewall penalty in the second half turned down. He has been excellent.”

The partnership between Massey and Myles Judd, just 17, has been a real shining light for Orient in recent weeks.

It was the appetite of the teenager which helped O’s win a penalty for the third goal, which McCallum coolly tucked away.

Massey received possession out wide and Judd showed great desire to go past him and after collecting the ball, found the winger again, who was fouled inside the area.

Edwards added: “There is a real good understanding between Myles and Gavin and good energy and commitment. They compliment each other well.

“Myles has got loads of energy and can get in around Gavin and give him that support. I think that is his fifth game now so again he’s another one that is 17-year-olds.

“If you look across League Two how many of them are playing on a regular basis? We have to be realistic with him and Sam Dalby.

“Can they play the last 24 games of the season? Probably not so we are going to have to use the squad well. They have all done well.”

McCallum produced an inspired display up top and combined well with Dalby during the opener hour at Brisbane Road.

The former West Ham United striker helped Orient ease some pressure in the second half by winning fouls at key times.

“We asked Paul to compete and be the target man and rough the two centre halves up to an extent,” said Edwards.

“I thought he was excellent and we fed off him well with the wide players and the support from midfield. It was good to see him get two goals.”

Orient move up to 19th with the victory ahead of hosting Cambridge United on New Years Eve.

