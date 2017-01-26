Hutton Old Boys homing in on more silverware

Hutton Old Boys celebrate winning the Essex Saturday Veterans Cup in 2016

A repeat of the 2014 Essex Saturday Veterans Cup Final between Hutton Old Boys and Little Thurrock Dynamos is still possible after the semi-final draw for the current season was made.

Hutton Old Boys have won the last three Saturday Veterans Cup crowns, a sequence started with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Little Thurrock Dynamos at Maldon & Tiptree’s Wallace Binder Ground.

The Greene King Essex Veterans League Premier Division’s top two teams will meet again on February 18 if Hutton defeat White Ensign in the last eight.

In the other semi-final tie, Manford Way’s prize for edging out Paringdon 4-3 after extra time last weekend is a home fixture against either West Essex or Debden Sports Club, whose own clash fell victim to the weather on Saturday.

Manford Way are bidding to reach their first final since 2010, when they lost 3-1 to Port of London.

Two youth competitions have reached the quarter-final stage, although freezing weather conditions put paid to a number of the originally-scheduled ties.

There is just one definite last-eight encounter in the Essex Pelly Under-18 Cup, where 2005 winners Redbridge host Chelmsford City under-17s.

Last year’s finalists Hornchurch play Brentwood Town or Takeley, while holders Chelmsford City will host Aveley or Concord Rangers, with Brentwood Town under-17s or Canvey under-17s host Braintree or Tilbury in the other tie.

Both of last season’s Essex Andrews Under-14 Cup finalists are still in with a chance of claiming silverware in the Essex Rosser Under-15 Cup, including winners Hornchurch, who will travel to Alemite Athletic or Colchester Athletic Blues after a thrilling 5-4 extra time triumph at Stanway Rovers.

The young Urchins beat Concord Rangers last term and a rematch remains possible, although Concord have to beat Brentwood Town before meeting Billericay Town or Berry Boys Whites.

Elsewhere, Maldon & Tiptree welcome Thurrock or Orsett Park Royals Blues and Stanway Rovers Blues or Brentwood Youth Lions host Tigers Blacks or Shield Academy Reds.

Essex Saturday Veterans Cup semi-finals (February 18): Manford Way vs West Essex or Debden Sports Club; White Ensign or Hutton Old Boys vs Little Thurrock Dynamos.

Essex Pelly Under-18 Cup quarter-finals (February 26): Brentwood Town U17 or Canvey Island U17 vs Braintree Town or Tilbury; Redbridge Blues vs Chelmsford City U17; Hornchurch vs Brentwood Town or Takeley; Chelmsford City vs Aveley or Concord Rangers.

Essex Rosser Under-15 Cup quarter-finals (February 26): Concord Rangers or Brentwood Town vs Billericay Town or Berry Boys Whites; Maldon & Tiptree vs Thurrock or Orsett Park Royals Blues; Alemite Athletic or Colchester Athletic Blues vs Hornchurch; Stanway Rovers Blues or Brentwood Youth Lions vs Tigers Blacks or Shield Academy Reds.