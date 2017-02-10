Search

Advanced search

Holland helps West Ham hit back for point

16:14 10 February 2017

Joel Summers at Victoria Road

West Ham's under-23s take to the field with Leicester for the Premier League 2 Cup tie at Dagenham & Redbridge

West Ham's under-23s take to the field with Leicester for the Premier League 2 Cup tie at Dagenham & Redbridge

Archant

West Ham U23 2 Leicester City U23 2

Comment

A late Nathan Holland goal gave West Ham U23s a point in their Premier League 2 Cup clash with Leicester City last night.

In what was a tight and well-fought match, the Foxes opened the scoring on six minutes after a defensive mix-up between Hammers captain Declan Rice and Josh Pask allowed forward Admiral Muskwe to steal the ball and slot past the onrushing Raphael Spiegel.

However, Rice made up for his error just five minutes later when he ran to the near post and flicked a Domingos Quina corner past Daniel Iverson to level the scores.

Midway through the first half, Leicester attacker Joshua Debayo whipped a very dangerous ball across the face of goal but no Foxes player could reach it.

And in the 29th minute, Leicester suffered a setback as midfielder Hamza Choudhury hobbled off clutching his hamstring and was replaced by Dylan Watts.

Soon after, the young Hammers were on the attack as midfielder Quina bundled through the visitors’ defence and the ball looped up after the Portuguese player was tackled and tricky winger Grady Diangana attempted a spectacular scissor-kick which flashed just wide.

However, Leicester’s high-pressing tactics were rewarded as West Ham right-back Kyle Knoyle saw his pass put Rice in trouble and Muskwe went through on goal again to grab his second of the game just before the break.

Just three minutes after the restart, West Ham striker Joe Powell had the ball in the back of the Leicester net when he tapped in after Quina’s long-range shot was spilled by Iverson, but the goal was disallowed and given as offside.

After Debayo fizzed another wonderful ball across the face of Spiegel’s goal, Hammers boss Terry Westley switched around his attack with the introductions of Dan Kemp, Ben Johnson and Djair Parfitt-Williams and West Ham began to pile pressure on the Foxes back four.

And West Ham finally broke through when left-back Vashon Neufville’s cross was headed out by Leicester centre-half Josh Knight straight to former Everton winger Nathan Holland, whose shot took a kind bounce off the ground and flew into the far corner to bring the hosts back on level terms.

Holders West Ham remain second in Group E on seven points, two behind leaders Brighton and three ahead of third-placed Nottingham Forest, and are now in a fantastic position to progress to the last 16.

As for Leicester, they are bottom of the group on two points from the four games and, even though it is still possible for the Foxes to qualify, it will be very difficult to do so.

West Ham United: Spiegel, Knoyle, Rice, Pask, Neufville, Makasi, Sylvestre (Kemp 74), Diangana (Parfitt-Williams 84), Quina, Holland, Powell (Johnson 69). Unused subs: Trott, Akinola.

Leicester: Iverson, Johnson, Moore, Knight, Pascanu, Choudhury (Watts 29), Miles, Ndukwu (Wood 90), Muskwe, Debayo, Mitchell. Unused subs: Yates, Kipre, Bolkiah.

Keywords: Premier League Leicester City Nottingham Leicester

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham Sports News

Holland helps West Ham hit back for point

59 minutes ago Joel Summers at Victoria Road
West Ham's under-23s take to the field with Leicester for the Premier League 2 Cup tie at Dagenham & Redbridge

West Ham U23 2 Leicester City U23 2

Premier League

The East London Football Podcast: Hammers host Baggies; O’s go to Yeovil; Daggers visit Southport

14:52
West Ham United's Andy Carroll celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Premier League match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough.

Archant’s Dave Evans, George Sessions and Ned Keating discuss the latest topics affecting our clubs

Luke Howell

Collins knows importance of keeping Orient up

14:00 George Sessions
Michael Collins in action for Leyton Orient earlier this season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Experienced midfielder is not giving up just yet and has praised the younger members of O’s squad

Liam Kelly

UEL’s Abiodun aiming for BUCS success

11:30
UEL's Omololu Abiodun won the 200m at last year's BUCS Championships in Sheffield

Sprinter hoping for more track glory

University of East London

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read sport

West Ham Cottee: Forget Man City shambles, let’s talk about bounce back win at Southampton

West Ham legend Tony Cottee

Wapping seconds topple leaders to take over

Wapping men's seconds (pic Iain McAuslan)

West Ham Book Review: An emotional look at the Boleyn and the London Stadium

Goodbye to Boleyn Book Cover

Fowell more than happy to keep winning 1-0

Clapton manager Jon Fowell and assistant Andre Thomas look on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham Randolph: Saints goal was past me before I knew where to look!

West Ham United goalkeeper Darren Randolph
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now