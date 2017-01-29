Good Knight sees Clapton beat Barking

Barking's Paul Oshin gets a shot away despite being laid out on the turf against Clapton (pic Terry Gilbert) Archant

Clapton 4 Barking 2

Barking's Petrit Elbi on the attack against Clapton (pic Terry Gilbert) Barking's Ben Higgs in closed down in the box (pic Terry Gilbert) Barking's Ben O'Brien heads goalwards against Clapton as a big crowd looks on at the Old Spotted Dog (pic Terry Gilbert) Barking's James Peagram sees a shot saved (pic Terry Gilbert) Barking's Ricky Tarbard on the attack at Clapton (pic Terry Gilbert) Clapton's defence clears the ball against Barking (pic Terry Gilbert) Barking's Steve Willis looks to profit against some drastic Clapton defending (pic Terry Gilbert) Action from Barking's Essex Senior League derby at Clapton (pic Terry Gilbert) Barking's Steve Willis is tackled (pic Terry Gilbert)











Jay Knight’s hat-trick saw Clapton upset Essex Senior League leaders Barking at the Old Spotted Dog.

Blues had won 3-0 when the two sides met at Mayesbrook Park in late September and also come out on top by a 4-2 margin in a Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy tie towards the end of November.

And the visitors opened the scoring with their first attempt on goal on four minutes, through Petrit Elbi, before Knight got Tons back on terms from the penalty spot.

Former Redbridge striker Knight netted another penalty to put the home side ahead at the interval, with the match being played in front of a crowd of 418 after Clapton supporters temporarily lifted their boycott.

And Tons went 3-1 up three minutes into the second half after a goalmouth melee, with Ryan Reed claiming the goal.

Barking hit back through leading scorer James Peagram, who claimed his 37th goal of the season after a mix-up in the Clapton defence midway through the half.

But both sides were then reduced to 10 men, with Clapton seeing one of their players dismissed before Barking substitute John Bricknell was also given his marching orders soon after.

Tons had the final say as Knight headed home their fourth to complete his hat-trick, with wingers Johnny Ashman and Ryan Reed causing no shortage of problems for the visiting defence throughout.

Jon Fowell’s men closed the gap on the leaders to a single point and find themselves in third place behind Southend Manor on goal difference, but Barking have four matches in hand.

Knight took to Twitter to praise his team-mates and supporters, posting: “Great Team Performance Today, The Atmosphere Was Incredible. Thanks to @claptonfcnews @ClaptonUltras Amazing To Score A Hat-Trick.”

Fellow goalscorer Reed also tweeted: “Fans were amazing today. Wish we could have that every game! Then who knows maybe the league wouldn’t look so far away...”

Barking turn their attentions to the Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy in midweek, as Sporting Bengal visit Mayesbrook Park, while Clapton now wait to welcome Waltham Forest to the Old Spotted Dog next weekend.

Clapton: Olajide, Vigo, Awoderu, Ebengo, Egbajale, Sardinha (Haighton), Cook (Duyile), Blackwood, Knight, Ashman, Reed (Nielsen). Unused subs: Mugoye, Rene.

Barking: Hatton, Ling, Tarbard, Oshin, Taylor (Bricknell 53), Willis (Delgado 83), Pearman (Golby 67), O’Brien, Peagram, Elbi, Higgs. Unused sub: Wackers-Kyriacou.