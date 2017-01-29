Search

Advanced search

Good Knight sees Clapton beat Barking

06:43 29 January 2017

Barking's Paul Oshin gets a shot away despite being laid out on the turf against Clapton (pic Terry Gilbert)

Barking's Paul Oshin gets a shot away despite being laid out on the turf against Clapton (pic Terry Gilbert)

Archant

Clapton 4 Barking 2

Comment

Clapton v Barking

0
1 / 8

Jay Knight’s hat-trick saw Clapton upset Essex Senior League leaders Barking at the Old Spotted Dog.

Blues had won 3-0 when the two sides met at Mayesbrook Park in late September and also come out on top by a 4-2 margin in a Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy tie towards the end of November.

And the visitors opened the scoring with their first attempt on goal on four minutes, through Petrit Elbi, before Knight got Tons back on terms from the penalty spot.

Former Redbridge striker Knight netted another penalty to put the home side ahead at the interval, with the match being played in front of a crowd of 418 after Clapton supporters temporarily lifted their boycott.

And Tons went 3-1 up three minutes into the second half after a goalmouth melee, with Ryan Reed claiming the goal.

Barking hit back through leading scorer James Peagram, who claimed his 37th goal of the season after a mix-up in the Clapton defence midway through the half.

But both sides were then reduced to 10 men, with Clapton seeing one of their players dismissed before Barking substitute John Bricknell was also given his marching orders soon after.

Tons had the final say as Knight headed home their fourth to complete his hat-trick, with wingers Johnny Ashman and Ryan Reed causing no shortage of problems for the visiting defence throughout.

Jon Fowell’s men closed the gap on the leaders to a single point and find themselves in third place behind Southend Manor on goal difference, but Barking have four matches in hand.

Knight took to Twitter to praise his team-mates and supporters, posting: “Great Team Performance Today, The Atmosphere Was Incredible. Thanks to @claptonfcnews @ClaptonUltras Amazing To Score A Hat-Trick.”

Fellow goalscorer Reed also tweeted: “Fans were amazing today. Wish we could have that every game! Then who knows maybe the league wouldn’t look so far away...”

Barking turn their attentions to the Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy in midweek, as Sporting Bengal visit Mayesbrook Park, while Clapton now wait to welcome Waltham Forest to the Old Spotted Dog next weekend.

Clapton: Olajide, Vigo, Awoderu, Ebengo, Egbajale, Sardinha (Haighton), Cook (Duyile), Blackwood, Knight, Ashman, Reed (Nielsen). Unused subs: Mugoye, Rene.

Barking: Hatton, Ling, Tarbard, Oshin, Taylor (Bricknell 53), Willis (Delgado 83), Pearman (Golby 67), O’Brien, Peagram, Elbi, Higgs. Unused sub: Wackers-Kyriacou.

Keywords: Essex Senior League Twitter

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham Sports News

Good Knight sees Clapton beat Barking

06:43
Barking's Paul Oshin gets a shot away despite being laid out on the turf against Clapton (pic Terry Gilbert)

Clapton 4 Barking 2

Essex Senior League

Ali delivers knockout blow to London Lions

Yesterday, 19:31 Phil Groves
London Lions' Zaire Taylor is left grounded during his side's loss to Bristol at the Copper Box Arena (pic Graham Hodges)

London Lions 66 Bristol Flyers 98

UN Court

O’s drop into bottom two after Mansfield defeat

Yesterday, 17:05 George Sessions at Field Mill
Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards shows his disappointment (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Sky Bet League Two: Mansfield Town 2 Leyton Orient 0

Sam Sargeant

Team News: Mansfield Town vs Leyton Orient

Yesterday, 09:30 George Sessions
Leyton Orient midfielder Nigel Atangana closes down a Crawley Town opponent (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Two week break from competitive action may do Nigel Atangana the world of good after a difficult couple of months

Alex Cisak

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

London Lions mauled by Wolves

London Lions captain Joe Ikhinmwin in action against Worcester at the Copper Box Arena (pic Graham Hodges)

Ali delivers knockout blow to London Lions

London Lions' Zaire Taylor is left grounded during his side's loss to Bristol at the Copper Box Arena (pic Graham Hodges)

West Ham Winston is delighted to see the team into the top 10

West Ham United's Winston Reid (centre) hugs team-mate Pedro Obiang after the Premier League match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough.

Wapping serve notice in friendly

Wapping's men took on Wimbledon in a friendly (pic Iain McAuslan)

It’s Australia Day - who are the best and worst Aussies to play for West Ham?

England's Wayne Rooney and Australia's Lucas Neill battle for the ball
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now