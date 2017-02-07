Search

Essex Sunday Combination League: Chris Wright helps JK Silvertown progress past Loughton Wanderers

11:00 07 February 2017

Latest news from the local football scene (pic Joe Meredith/JMP)

Joe Meredith/JMP

Local rivals produced six-goal thriller in J.Lizzimore Cup with Ben Short’s team qualifying for the next round

A brace from Chris Wright helped JK Silvertown defeat Essex Sunday Combination League rivals Loughton Wanderers in the J.Lizzimore Cup last weekend.

Silvertown produced a fine second half comeback, scoring three times, to claim a 4-2 victory and reach the next round.

Wanderers took the lead after 20 minutes, but Danny Lock equalised quarter of an hour later after being played through by Barry Stevens.

The visitors hit back again, however, and went ahead for a second time just before the break to shock Silvertown.

After a stern half time team talk, the hosts responded on the hour mark when player-manager Ben Short combined smartly with Chris Wright before tapping home to level.

Soon after and Mohamed Aboucharka won Silvertown a spot-kick and Wright stepped up to put the home side in front for the first time.

The next goal was always going to be crucial and it went the way of Short’s team as he played in Wright and the forward made no mistake to complete his brace.

