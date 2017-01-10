Essex Sunday Combination Division Two: Adem Hassan brace earns JK Silvertown victory over South Ilford Catholics

Latest news from the local football scene (pic Joe Meredith/JMP) Joe Meredith/JMP

Two clubs produced seven-goal thriller with one red card in first match of 2017 with late drama handing home side the points

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

JK Silvertown substitute Adem Hassan inspired a 5-2 victory over South Ilford Catholics in the Essex Sunday Combination Division Two last weekend.

It was far from straightforward with Silvertown being reduced to 10 men after 20 minutes when Dan Muscat was shown a straight red card for handball inside the area.

South Ilford converted the resulting spot-kick to level the game at 1-1 following Chris Wright’s 10th minute opener.

Although Silvertown were a man down, they continued to remain calm and it stayed level until the break.

Hassan was introduced on the hour mark before a header from Joe Leahy put the home side ahead in the 72nd minute.

South Ilford responded almost instantly before a quick-fire brace from Hassan put Silvertown in control.

Dan McLean produced the icing on the cake just before full time with a lob over the away custodian while Gavin Ashby claimed man of the match.

The result keeps JK Silvertown’s fine form up and they have now won their last five games to keep in the race for the title.

JK Silvertown: J.Muscat, McLean, Ashby, Jenkins, D.Muscat, R.Wright (Ferriera 80), Aboucharka, Stevens (Rawlinson 10), Leahy, Short (Hassan 60), C.Wright.

Unused substitutes: Lock, Batterbee.