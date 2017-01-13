Search

Essex Senior League: Redbridge boss Ricky Eaton plotting revenge over Clapton and Sawbridgeworth

09:00 13 January 2017

Jay Knight, in action for Redbridge against Barkingside earlier this season, is now playing for Clapton (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Jay Knight, in action for Redbridge against Barkingside earlier this season, is now playing for Clapton (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Motormen to face former striker Jay Knight this weekend and on Tuesday will take on Hertfordshire club again

Redbridge joint-manager Ricky Eaton would love his team to get some payback over both Clapton and Sawbridgeworth Town this week.

The Motormen travel to the Old Spotted Dog on Saturday to take on the Tons – the new Essex Senior League leaders – having lost 4-3 to their rivals on November 26.

Eaton and Dave Ross then prepare to host the Robins on Tuesday in the second round of the league cup after suffering a 6-3 defeat to the same opposition last weekend.

“Clapton always provide a tough test and they beat us earlier in the season with a last-minute goal,” said Redbridge’s joint-manager.

“They won 4-3 that day when I think a draw would have been a fair result so we do owe them one I guess.

“I have a lot of respect for them as a club, though, and they have our old striker Jay Knight over there now, so we’ll see how he gets on and how the game pans out.”

Redbridge heading to Clapton is a special game for Eaton more than most because he used to be manager of London Bari, who groundshare with the Tons.

The Motormen boss also lives close to the Old Spotted Dog and is relishing the derby on Saturday – their second match of the new year.

“I speak to Clapton’s manager Jon Fowell quite a bit and know their chairman and don’t live too far away from the ground,” said Eaton.

“For me it is a nice local one and it is a bit like a big family in the Essex Senior League.

“From a personal point of view I’m really looking forward to the game because I used to manage over there when I was at London Bari.

“All we are looking for now is continued improvement from the players and if we keep doing that we’ll finish the season well.”

Eaton and Ross have spoken about trying to win some type of silverware this season and remain in both cup competitions.

Sawbridgeworth visit Oakside on Tuesday, for the second time in the space of 10 days, in the league cup with the winner travelling to Barking for a quarter-final tie.

The Robins beat Redbridge 6-3 in a thrilling league encounter last Saturday after scoring five times in the second half.

Eaton’s men were leading 2-1 at half time and winning 3-2 early in the second period following a Jacob Dingli brace and a strike from Adam Hunt.

But Gavin Cockman fired a hat-trick against his old club and Toby Cleaver also added a treble to inspire a victory for Sawbridgeworth.

“Tuesday is another game we’re looking forward to and we definitely owe them one after last weekend,” admitted Eaton.

“You look at the 6-3 scoreline and think it was comfortable for Sawbridgeworth, but it definitely wasn’t.

“When we went 3-2 up I couldn’t see them coming back, but they know they had atough game against us.

“I’m sure they won’t be taking us lightly next week and hopefully it’s another entertaining match.”

