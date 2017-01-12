Search

Essex Senior League: London Bari’s Junior Appiah cuts down Waltham Forest

09:00 12 January 2017

London Bari in Essex Senior League action (pic: Tim Edwards).

Old Spotted Dog club earn first victory of 2017 to move up to 14th in the table

Junior Appiah scored 12 minutes from time to hand London Bari a 1-0 win at Waltham Forest in the Essex Senior League last night.

After losing 3-2 to West Essex on Saturday, Chris Davis would have been delighted to see his side bounce back.

Bari travelled to Forest expecting the unknown with the hosts suffering a 5-0 defeat to Sporting Bengal last weekend after their Kem Kemal departed as manager days before the game and several players left.

It was, however, announced before the contest last night that the home side had signed numerous Leatherhead players on dual-registration.

With that in mind, the Tanners boss Jimmy Bullard – once of West Ham United and Fulham – was in attendance at the Wadham Lodge Stadium.

The first half was pretty even with Forest having an effort cleared off the line and Bari responding by hitting the crossbar.

It remained goalless at the break, but Davis would have been frustrated after watching his team miss an open goal moments before the interval.

But the visitors were lucky not to go behind early in the second half when Forest hit the post with a decent effort.

The hosts continued to pile the pressure on before Bari stunned their rivals by punishing an error at the back.

A Forest defender failed to clear and Appiah gratefully accepted the gift before opened the scoring in front of the 30 people in attendance.

It would prove to be the only goal of the game and moves Bari up to 14th ahead of visiting Southend Manor this weekend.

London Bari: Sarkodie, Athanaze (Wilcox 83), Mpalampa, Grassi, Abdelaziz, Yeboah, O’Hara, Adetunji, Orelaja (Nicholson 69), Nalbant (Cookey 79), Appiah.

Substitutes: Nunes, Figueroa.

